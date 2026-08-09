Marcel Reed Looks More Comfortable Than Ever Running Texas A&M's Offense

Marcel Reed looks like he has a strong grasp of Texas A&M's offense so far during fall camp. This is an important development after 12 interceptions and four fumbles, two of them lost, during the 2025 season.

Receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman, who's entering his third year in College Station and has seen Reed take the starting job, keep it, and now enter 2026 with expectations through the roof, believes the quarterback is finally comfortable.

“There’s been a lot of growth in terms of how he speaks with receivers,” Bethel-Roman said of Reed's development at fall camp. “He wants to hear how we feel. He wants to know where we want him to put the ball.”

Reed did spectacular things within Collin Klein's offense, most notably overcoming a 27-point halftime deficit against South Carolina to steal a crucial win last November. Still, Reed has revealed what he likes the most about Klein's replacement, Holmon Wiggins. It sounds like there's a preference, though Reed didn't say as much explicitly.

Marcel Reed Likes Holmon Wiggins' Focus on Receivers

"Not anything crazy. I think he has a lot more love for the receivers and how to create some open windows for them," Reed said at SEC Media Days.

Wiggins was a running back during his playing days at New Mexico, but he transitioned to a WR coach nine years into his coaching career and hasn't turned back. He worked with stars like DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, Jameson Williams, and John Metchie III during his five seasons at Alabama as WR coach. It's not a surprise he has an inclination to pass.

It's always great when a QB likes a play-caller's style, to boot. Reed trusting in his first-year OC could go a long way toward moving the needle even more in Aggieland this fall.

Marcel Reed is Going Toe-to-Toe With Mike Elko's Defense in Camp

Thus far in camp, it's been an even battle between the offense and the defense in fall camp. Mike Elko's group's defensive fortitude has been on full display, per reports. Reed's offense, sitting behind 4/5ths of a new offensive line, is holding tough.

It's probably a good thing that one group isn't surpassing the other. There are no clear weaknesses, and we know there are many sure things.

The 12th Man should be happy about the product based on the narratives from the first week of fall camp. September 5 with Missouri State in town, or more aptly, September 12 with Arizona State traversing the desert to East-Central Texas, will provide a more accurate picture than practice.

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