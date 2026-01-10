Johnny Manziel Continues to Make Excuses For Missing College GameDay Appearance

There was plenty to talk about in College Station three weeks ago after Texas A&M's 10-3 loss to the Miami Hurricanes in the first round of the College Football Playoff, including before the game when A&M alumnus Johnny Manziel was nowhere to be seen for his guest picker appearance on College GameDay for the game.

Manziel explained himself later on, claiming he contracted norovirus while in Miami at a boxing event, and was subsequently replaced on the set by fellow Aggie Alex Caruso.

While "Johnny Football" did explain the main reason that he missed his appearance on College GameDay, it seems that there was a little more to the story as well, and Manziel laid it all out in a video on his Glory Daze podcast.

Johnny Manziel Tells Whole Story on College GameDay Absence

In a clip from his podcast, Manziel gave a timeline of his weekend, starting with Friday night in Miami, attending a boxing match between his friend Jake Paul and professional boxer Anthony Joshua, and when he first began feeling ill at the E11even club in Miami.

Former Texas A&M Aggies player Johnny Manziel is interviewed during the game between the Aggies and Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"I flew into Miami, and I went to the fight with my manager a couple friends, and for me, it was an unbelievable experience, it was an amazing night," Manziel began. "From there, I went and hung out with some friends, and then I started feeling really bad, I walked to a restroom, trying to throw up, and I wasn't drinking like I'd normally do in the past."

Manziel then produced one possibility has to how he got sick, a recent party he attended in Dallas for his sister a few days prior.

"What I hadn't realized is that I was back in Dallas about two to three days prior, spending time with my nieces and my sister for her birthday, and two of my three nieces were really sick with some kind of virus. Of course, not getting a chance to see them very much, hugging on them, sharing food, sharing spoons and doing all of this and my brother-in-law was like, 'Yo, you're (expletive),' and then right before the game, I'm just hit with an unbelievable virus, and it really put me out."

"As this night progresses, about 2:15 (AM) and I'm starting to feel really sick, and I call my driver and I tell him to come pick me up, and I get in the car and I'm just hanging my head out of the window the whole time, and I just feel really nauseous. And as soon as I get back to the hotel, I take off running for the bathroom and I immediately go to the toilet and I'm like 'something's wrong.'"

Manziel even talked about how he was looking forward to the game and the appearance, and how he was planning on bringing his own special guest to the game before he came down with his sickness.

"I had a ton of surprises for GameDay, I had Drake coming to the game with me, I was walking my Heisman Trophy back into the College GameDay set to put it on the table next to Nick Saban and put that trophy back into the stadium that allowed me to win it," said Manziel.

Though it was a highlight for the Aggies, the paradise was short-lived in the 10-3 loss to the Hurricanes, and with Miami now in the national championship game, the 12th Man has to be wondering what could have been had they knocked off Carson Beck and the rest of Mario Cristobal's team.