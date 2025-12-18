Kansas State Targeting This Texas A&M Assistant as Next Defensive Coordinator

The coaching carousel knows no loyalties, a fact that Texas A&M football and its fans knows all too well. The recent success of the Aggies' offense has rewarded offensive coordinator Collin Klein with his first head coaching position back at his alma mater, Kansas State.

Klein will continue to call plays through the duration of the Maroon and White College Football Playoff run, however, there is the necessity of the young coach to build a staff even when occupied with running one of the most dynamic offenses in the Southeastern Conference.

With that being said, Klein and Kansas State have plenty of coaching prospects at their fingertips, since the former is quite familiar with the staff already in College Station. Therefore, A&M co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Jordan Peterson is a key name to look at for a promotion in Manhattan.

Texas A&M co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Jordan Peterson is a target for the defensive coordinator job at Kansas State, sources tell @CBSSports.



Has been a key piece of A&M ranking 19th nationally in total defense this season. Before A&M, worked at Kansas. pic.twitter.com/wPFg8Bp6sb — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 18, 2025

A "Homecoming" of Sorts

Kansas defensive back coach Jordan Peterson watches players run drills during practice Thursday morning. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Peterson, an alum of A&M back in 2009, is not unfamilar with the state of Kansas. Before coming back to College Station to join head coach Mike Elko's staff, Peterson was a defensive assistant in Lawrence, Kansas, with the Kansas Jayhawks.

Working primarily with safeties, Peterson perfected his craft in his time with the Jayhawks into scoring not only his first SEC job, but his first time being back with his alma mater since his graduate assistant days from 2010 through 2011.

This season has been particularly special for the Aggies and Peterson alike, as the A&M defense has been among the best units in the entire country. In addition to sharing the national lead of sacks with 41, A&M's defense ranks as the 19th-best overall unit in the nation.

When the pass rush is piercing through opposing offensive lines, Peterson's defensive backs have done well in plastering wide receivers across the board, as no quarterback threw over 300 yards on the Aggies this season.

The success comes with benefits for the A&M assistants who have been making a difference outside of the main spotlight, and it leaves Elko's program suffering from success as his assistants go on to make coordinators out of themselves.

There is still plenty of work to be done with Peterson's season with the Aggies, but it's worth noting that the staff are still keen on delivering the best version of themselves out on the field as not even a potential job deters the overall unit from the goal that is a national championship.