Collin Klein Reflects On His 'Special' Time at Texas A&M

Just two short years ago, Texas A&M football had an offense that was stagnant and unfortunately for the Aggie faithful, it was a sight that was not uncommon through the recent past. Between injuries and inconsistent quarterback play, the Maroon and White offense had not been known for its explosivity since Johnny Manziel won the Heisman all the way back in 2012.

However, with the arrival of offensive coordinator Collin Klein, the Aggies have turned over a new leaf with star quarterback Marcel Reed, who has greatly benefitted from the instruction of his offensive play caller.

Now, one could say that A&M is suffering from success, as Klein's efforts to turn around the Aggies has earned him a job at his alma mater Kansas State where he will assume the head coaching position in 2026. Though the job is not done, and Klein is proud of what his squad has accomplished in a short window.

Callin' Klein

Kansas State new head football coach Collin Klein holds a jersey given by athletic director Gene Taylor during his introduction ceremony at Morgan Family Arena on Dec. 5, 2025. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The emergence of Klein as one of the top coordinators in the college football world has come in a very short time. In just two years, he has turned a dismal passing attack into a top unit in the Southeastern Conference.

In fact, Reed is on pace to become the first Aggie quarterback to toss for over 3,000 yards since Kellen Mond reached the same feat in 2020. Moreover, the A&M wide receiver corps has finally come into form with the additions of transfer pass-catchers Mario Craver and KC Concepcion.

With these two weapons and an explosive supporting cast at his fingertips, Klein has helped the Aggies rank in the top-5 of the SEC in 20-yard plays as well as passing touchdowns. Reed has also had his fair share of carries that have extended play after play, as his scrambling yards total over 300.

But before transforming the Aggies offense, there were high expectations for Klein and his family, and to their delight, the expectations were met tenfold.

"This place is special, it blew every expectation we had out of the water," Klein said in Monday's presser. "The people are incredible, the value system is incredible, the people coach Elko brought in are friends and family for life."

It will be a bittersweet goodbye when the season meets its end, as no matter the outcome, Klein and the Aggies will ultimately part ways. However, for both parties, there is still work to be done and the chase for a national championship is still in the goal.