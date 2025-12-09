This Texas A&M Coach Could Follow Collin Klein To Kansas State

Last week, Texas A&M Aggies offensive coordinator Collin Klein was announced as the new head coach for the Kansas State Wildcats, his alma mater that he quarterbacked for from 2008-2012, replacing a retiring Chris Klieman.

Klein would later say that he would finish out his duties with the Maroon and White as they journey through the College Football Playoff against the Miami Hurricanes and then potentially against the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes.

However, as the former signal caller makes his plans for his move back home, his staff could include another coach on the Texas A&M payroll.

Klein Targeting Christian Ellsworth for Coaching Role At K-State

Early Tuesday morning, it was reported by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports on X that Klein was targeting Texas A&M tight ends coach Christian Ellsworth for a spot on his coaching staff with the Wildcats.

Texas A&M tight end Nate Boerkircher catches a pass in the end zone to tie the game with Notre Dame in the second half of a NCAA football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in South Bend. The extra point scored after this touchdown put Texas A&M ahead 41-40 to win the game.

There is no confirmation yet on what that role may be, other than it will likely be something on the offensive side of the line of scrimmage.

Ellsworth joined the Texas A&M staff in 2024, spending last year as the senior offensive analyst before taking over tight end coaching duties in 2025, in a room that included talent such as Nate Boerkircher, Theo Melin Ohrstrom, and Amari Niblack.

The move to Kansas State could be an easy one for Ellsworth, as it wouldn't be the first time he's held a coaching role with the Big 12 school.

He began his coaching career at Kansas State as an offensive graduate assistant in 2020 and 2021. Working under Collin Klein, Ellsworth assisted in the development of All-America running back Deuce Vaughn and standout quarterback Skylar Thompson.

After his time with the Wildcats, Ellsworth then spent the 2023 season as offensive analyst with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, mainly working with the tight ends and quarterbacks before making the move to College Station that reunited him with Klein under head coach Mike Elko.

Under the combination of Ellsworth and Klein's coaching, the A&M trio of tight ends listed above has combined for 40 catches, 401 yards, and four touchdowns, with Boerkircher also rushing three times for five yards and a touchdown, as well as scoring what would eventually serve as the game-winning touchdown for the Ags in their 41-40 triumph over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend earlier in the year.

Interestingly enough, Ellsworth has had Klein as a coach while he was a quarterback at Northern Iowa from 2016-2019, redshirting during his freshman season in 2016, which was Klein's lone season with the Panthers.