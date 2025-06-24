Kyle Field Suffers Major Drop in Home Field Rankings for EA Sports CFB 26
Kyle Field. The Home of the 12th Man. The largest stadium in the state of Texas.
Regularly housing a six-digit crowd on game days that is accompanied by deafening volumes of the "yells," there's no wonder as to why the massive palace that the Texas A&M Aggies call home is one of the most intimidating environments in college football.
But some might wonder how the stadium compares to the other venues that opposing teams consider nightmares to play in.
Luckily, EA Sports has a college football video game coming out next month, and there are rankings galore on everything in the game at this point, including the stadiums and the intimidation that each venue holds.
And while Kyle Field doesn't hold the top spot in that category like it did for College Football 25, it still cracks the top 25 in the game's "toughest places to play" in the game, just outside the top 10 at number 11 on the list.
The top spot on this year's edition of the game goes to none other than the home of the LSU Tigers, Tiger Stadium, commonly known to college football fans as "Death Valley."
Here is the Top 15 of the list, per EA Sports:
1) Tiger Stadium (LSU Tigers)
2) Beaver Stadium (Penn State Nittany Lions)
3) Ohio Stadium (Ohio State Buckeyes)
4) Sanford Stadium (Georgia Bulldogs)
5) Bryant-Denny Stadium (Alabama Crimson Tide)
6) Memorial Stadium (Clemson Tigers)
7) Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (Florida Gators)
8) Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Oklahoma Sooners)
9) Autzen Stadium (Oregon Ducks)
10) Michigan Stadium (Michigan Wolverines)
11) Kyle Field (Texas A&M Aggies)
12) Neyland Stadium (Tennessee Volunteers)
13) Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (Texas Longhorns)
14) Doak S. Campbell Stadium (Florida State Seminoles)
15) Camp Randall Stadium (Wisconsin Badgers)
EA Sports' College Football 26 is scheduled for release on July 10 of this year.