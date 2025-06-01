Texas A&M Aggies Overtake LSU Tigers for Highly-Coveted 5-Star Receiver
After the passing game and lack of explosive play-makers hurt them last season, the Texas A&M Aggies have made loading up at receiver a priority. First, they addressed their immediate needs in the transfer portal, adding Kevin Concepcion, Mario Craver, and Jonah Wilson, and have continued to beef up the position through the high school ranks.
The Aggies' 2026 recruiting class currently includes three receivers already in Aaron Gregory (Douglasville, Georgia), Madden Williams (Bellflower, California), and Mike Brown (Houston, Texas), all four-star prospects per ON3's rankings. But it could soon be handed another big boost in the form of a five-star commit.
That being Boobie Feaster, who Rivals' Adam Gorney recently predicted to land at Texas A&M when he does announce his commitment.
"Originally from Shreveport, La., there was a lot of chatter for some time that LSU was the team to beat but as the Tigers have loaded up with other receivers," Gorney writes. "Texas A&M has come on strong and the Aggies now look like the team to beat."
After LSU was once viewed as the favorite to land him, as experts logged predictions for him to commit to the Tigers, the Aggies are now seemingly the favorite starting the month of June. Feaster has already named his finalists as Texas A&M, USC, Alabama, and LSU, which will be the schools he picks from on July 4th.
All four will have their chance at hosting him for an official visit before he decides. Alabama was the first school to host him as he visited Tuscaloosa this weekend. He will then go to USC on June 6th, Texas A&M on June 13th, and LSU on June 20th.
Landing Feaster would be the proverbial cherry on top of the receiver class the Aggies already boast as per the 247Sports Composite rankings; he is the No. 3 prospect in Texas, the No. 4 receiver in the class, and the nation's 23rd-best prospect overall.