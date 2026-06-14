Texas A&M Adds Another WR Commitment to 2027 Class

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko is blazing the hottest path down the 2027 recruiting trail, bringing in the No. 1 class while the OV season is still rolling.

With names like five-star offensive tackles Kennedy Brown and Mark Matthews highlighting the incoming freshman class, the Aggies are sparing no effort to rebuild their program for continued championship potential.

That class just gained another addition Saturday afternoon, with an underrated receiving prospect announcing his commitment. This receiver will join four-star Jaden Upshaw as the second wide receiver to announce his commitment to Texas A&M.

Unranked WR Trey Haddad Announces College Station As His Home

BREAKING: Class of 2027 WR Trey Haddad has Committed to Texas A&M, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’1 175 WR chose the Aggies over Louisville and Michigan State



“I’m home, Gig’Em 👍”https://t.co/xBvyWEM2HA pic.twitter.com/wXvvmB7lKL — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 14, 2026

Wide receiver Trey Haddad announced his commitment to the Aggies via Hayes Fawcett on X, becoming Texas A&M's 20th commitment from the class of 2027.

Haddad is an unranked prospect out of Cleveland, Ohio, and has received interest from other programs like Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State and West Virginia. At 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, he has the height of a successful downfield threat with some room to grow.

A versatile route-runner, Haddad's best placement is on a slot route competing to make a run into the end zone. He still excels against corners for an endzone catch, winning most of those contested catches by reaching above defenders to pluck the ball out of the air.

It's interesting to note that Haddad is the first prospect below a three-star rating to be added to Texas A&M's class of 2027 roster. The quality of this freshman class has been one of the most notable parts about Elko's recruiting trail, with four five-stars, 11 four-stars and four three-stars making up the list before Haddad's commitment.

Adding another receiving prospect, however, is absolutely crucial for the Aggies. Texas A&M loses several key offensive playmakers, including pass-catchers Isaiah Horton and Mario Craver. Most of Texas A&M's offensive starters are players with a single season of eligibility left, and the Aggies are facing a rebuild following the 2026-27 season.

Both Haddad and Upshaw will make up the new generation of receivers that will follow in the footsteps of players like Horton and Craver. The commitment and retention of incoming receivers is crucial to Elko's philosophy of continuing with traditional player development instead of constantly reaching into the transfer portal year after year.

Haddad's commitment may usher in the announcements of several more players, especially as the Aggies continue to target more offensive weapons. Texas A&M's recruiting path is far from over, and Elko has his eye on several more prospects that may keep the Aggies in that No. 1 spot.

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