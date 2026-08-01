Texas A&M Is Being Overlooked in the SEC — And Aggie Fans Don't Mind

The Texas A&M Aggies won 11 games last season for the first time since the 2012 season. That should mean the program is coming into the 2026 season with a mountain of expectations.

However, conversations about the Aggies and head coach Mike Elko have been scarce this offseason. That's bound to happen when you play in a conference with teams like the Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, and the current Ole Miss Rebels.

The SEC is not for the weak of heart, and the Aggies found that out last season. But getting the chance to fly under the radar coming into the 2026 season is exactly what the Aggies want.

Examining The Situation

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko calls a play during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

High expectations may be an exciting thing for fans to talk about in the summer. But look back at the Longhorns last season.

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his program were basically dubbed the preseason champions heading into last season. What happened when the games started? The Longhorns stumbled over their own feet and ended up missing the College Football Playoff.

Then there was LSU. Led by then head coach Brian Kelly, the mountain of pressure on that program was too much to handle. Kelly was let go before the season ended, and the Tigers finished the year limping to the finish line.

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is also a negative side to not getting as much press as other programs in the preseason. For instance, Aggies starting quarterback Marcel Reed is going to be one of the best players in the SEC this season.

Unfortunately for Reed, he's not going to grab the headlines like Arch Manning or Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. That sounds good on the surface, but could ultimately cost Reed a season award.

Sure, most players will say they're not playing for singular accolades. But it's still nice to earn the honor for your performance on the field.

Are The Aggies Really Underrated?

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies may not be the topic of discussion around the media, but you best believe that the programs in the SEC haven't forgotten them.

Elko's squad lost just one conference game a season ago. Don't think for a minute that Sarkisian, Lane Kiffin, and Kirby Smart are not keeping an eye on the Aggies heading into this season.

It may feel like this team is underrated coming into fall camp, but those who are actually putting in the work on the field know exactly who the Aggies are.

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