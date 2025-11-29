Longhorns Fans Send Disrespectful Message to Texas A&M Ahead of Lone Star Showdown
The 119th meeting for the Lone Star Showdown, the premier rivalry matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies, is preparing to kick off, but not before a few pleasantries take place between fans and players.
While the week had already started in typical rivalry fashion, marked by pettiness and arguments, that same energy would follow both teams as the Aggies headed to the locker rooms at DKR Memorial Stadium. The Longhorn faithful, already inside the stadium, would chant 'overrated' to the Aggies as they headed in to get ready for the Black Friday affair.
The chants from the Longhorn fans were just another staunch reminder that, between the state of Texas's two flagship programs, this showdown is more than just a game and means everything.
Overrated
The Aggies are the number three-ranked team in the country and have separated themselves quite a bit from the number 16-ranked Longhorns, according to the College Football Playoff committee. However, rankings go out the window in a rivalry matchup, as chaos typically follows when two teams with as much history and spite for one another meet on the gridiron.
The Longhorns let the Aggies know their feelings for them as they walked to the locker room, surrounding them with overrated chants as they headed to their respective side of the field in DKR. While that is typical rivalry banter, some Aggie fans took exception to it, calling it ironic coming from the preseason number one-ranked team in the country.
The Aggie fans had their right to be displeased about it, but it might not have changed all the facts before the Lone Star Showdown. The Longhorns faithful seem to be fixed on the Aggies' strength of schedule, which ranks 11th, below the Longhorns, who are eighth. While the gap might not be large, some sites have the Aggies' strength of schedule as low as 44th, while the Longhorns are still ranked in the top 20.
While the Aggies have no control over their conference schedule, Longhorn fans aren't buying into their perfect record, so they let the chants follow them to the locker room. The Aggies are a perfect 7-0, but all seven wins came against seven of the bottom eight teams in the SEC. Comparatively, the Longhorns have played three of the top eight teams and are 2-1 in that span.
Either way, fan banter is a part of rivalries, and what makes the sport so great. Now the teams will take to the field, with the Longhorns looking to prove their fans right, and the Aggies looking to embarrass them.
The Longhorns and Aggies will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT