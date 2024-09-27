LOOK: Texas A&M Aggies Reveal Uniforms for Southwest Classic
The Texas A&M Aggies are gearing up for another SEC matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium, and with it being the final contest at a neutral site, Coach Mike Elko’s squad opted to keep it classy.
Thursday evening, the team released its weekly uniform reveal with the caption “the traditional look.” Scooby Williams was the model for it, donning Elko’s favorite white helmet with both a maroon jersey and maroon pants.
In the video, Williams is seen walking at midfield at AT&T Stadium to the theme song of the popular TV show “Stranger Things.” Once he reaches the center, the threads are shown on full display.
At the beginning of the season, Elko spoke on bringing back the white helmets that had been missing for a few years during Jimbo Fisher’s tenure, explaining that he felt it appropriate to “dress up” Kyle Field. This time, the Aggies won’t be in College Station, but the sentiment remains in Arlington.
They just hope they can come away with a win to match the Dallas Cowboys.
“It's going to be a big challenge for us. It's a quasi-road-home game, which is always cool," Elko said. "It's the last year that we're going to play the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium. I told our guys this morning in kind of a joking manner, 'If you're a Cowboys fan, it's the last chance you get to play a game in Cowboys Stadium. If you're not a Cowboys fan, it's the last chance you get to beat Jerry Jones' team in Cowboys Stadium.' It works both ways whether you like the Cowboys or not."
Kickoff from The Southwest Classic is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. Central.