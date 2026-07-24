LSU Star Whit Weeks Makes Surprising Admission About Texas A&M's Kyle Field

Texas A&M football goes way back with LSU. The rivalry between the two programs doesn't get enough attention, but it has produced plenty of high-caliber games that have drawn lots of attention, especially over the last couple of years.

This upcoming season, the Tigers are hosting the Aggies for a second straight year. It didn’t go the way that the fans down in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, had imagined after a runaway in the second half resulted in the firing of Brian Kelly soon after.

Now, this LSU group has a chance to finally knock off head coach Mike Elko & quarterback Marcel Reed after it has been unsuccessful over the last couple of years, and the Watkinsville, Georgia, linebacker Whit Weeks at SEC Media Days discussed the topic of hosting A&M.

“I’m really excited for this game,” Weeks said. “I wish we were playing them in College Station. That’s an unbelievable stadium as well.”

LSU vs A&M Matchups

Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko watches the replay in the third quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Over the last couple of years, Elko & Co. haven’t lost a game against the Tigers. In fact, Elko is 2-0 against them and is looking to improve upon that.

In his first season taking over the program as the head coach, he faced them at Kyle Field with quarterback Conner Weigman starting, but that game was not going well, and Reed checked into the game and changed the entire energy on the sidelines and in the stadium. It concluded in a 38-23 win that was a huge part of setting the foundation and culture of his program.

Following the 2024 season, the Aggies had a rematch scheduled on the road at Tiger Stadium, and it was one of the biggest surprises in a long time in the history of that field.

Reed led A&M to Death Valley in a game between two ranked teams and hit some bumps along the way in the first half, trailing at intermission. He threw two interceptions but found a way to use his mobility and pocket presence to maneuver around traffic and move the chains.

On the evening, he finished with a total of only 12 completions for 202 yards in the air, but 108 yards on the ground against a defense that couldn’t generate enough stops late in the game with a ton of unpleasant fans.

LSU fans were hitting the exits in the third quarter after a terrible performance, and the fourth quarter was just as ugly when A&M fans ended up taking over the end zone with the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band.

Unfortunately for Weeks, he was not a participant in that contest because of an ankle injury and probably wants to wipe away that game because it did not go well. However, he faced the Aggies back in the 2024 matchup, where he recorded six tackles, two solo and four assists.

His opportunity to finally get back on the field to take on A&M and defeat them comes on Saturday, September 26, but Reed and his teammates will be ready to record another massive road win on the resume.

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