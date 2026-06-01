What Wins and What Loses the Game For Texas A&M vs. LSU

The Texas A&M Aggies will more than likely be heading into week four of the regular season carrying a run of momentum. The Aggies should be undefeated 3-0 by the time they have to head out on the road to one of the toughest places to play, not just in the SEC but in the country.

The Aggies spend the first three weeks of the year from the comfort of their own home in Kyle Field, whereas week four has them heading on the road for the first time. Texas A&M will head to Death Valley to take on the LSU Tigers on Sept. 26 from Tiger Stadium.

Texas A&M will have its first real challenge of the 2026 season when they head to Baton Rouge to take on LSU, while the Tigers have a test against the Ole Miss Rebels the week before. Taking a closer look at the week four matchup, here is what will help secure a win for the Aggies or what will lead them to a loss.

What Wins: Texas A&M Getting the Offense Rolling Quickly

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggies have what should be one of the top offenses, not just in the SEC but in the country, which should be tested by the Tigers' defense that was one of the top units in the conference. And while the Tigers have a change at the helm with Lane Kiffin taking over the program, the head coach retained the architect of last season's defense in defensive coordinator Blake Baker.

The LSU defense was ranked in the top 10 in the SEC in every major statistical category, being No. 5 in scoring defense, No. 6 in total and passing defense, and No. 7 in rushing defense. And while the Tigers lose a few key pieces, they still have the talent to once again have an elite unit.

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed and the offense will have to head into the hostile environment in Baton Rouge against what should be one of the top defenses in the country, and getting off to a quick start will be key.

What Loses: Allowing the LSU Offense to Dictate the Game

Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

While the Tigers will have a tough defense to break apart, LSU will undoubtedly be constructed for the offensive side of the ball. Kiffin's offensive scheme has proven to create some of the top units in the country, and he has the talent to create another one with the Tigers.

The play-calling matchup between Aggies head coach Mike Elko and Tigers offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. will be just as important as they play on the field. A Kiffin offense has been known to take over a ballgame with its explosive play, something that Elko will have to be aware of throughout the week four matchup.

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