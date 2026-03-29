Lyle Hemphill Highlights New Vocal Leader on Defense

Texas A&M defensive coordinator made one thing clear during his press conference with the media on March 26: he wants energy and effort on defense. “If we don't have that, we have nothing,” Hemphill said.

That energy begins with the head coach, Mike Elko, who he said is as hungry as ever despite his recent contract extension. From there, it translates to the field, and one player who has stepped up as a vocal leader is ready to make a massive impact in his senior season.

Daymion Sanford Ready To Step Up as On-Field Leader

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford tackles Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook in the first quarter at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Following what Hemphill called the team’s best practice of the offseason to that point, he highlighted one player he said has stepped up as a leader on the field vocally.

“He needs to be one of the guys,” Hemphill said about senior linebacker Daymion Sanford. “I think he showed it out there today in practice, but you're starting to hear him a little bit more. Never heard him last year. Now I'm starting to hear him.”

Last season, Sanford became a full-time starter as a junior after veteran linebacker Scooby Williams went down with an injury. This was a significant pivot, as Williams was experienced as a fifth-year player and had a defined role in Texas A&M’s defense as an athletic inside linebacker.

Sanford started from Week 5 on, struggling in his first game. However, he found his groove as the season progressed and finished the year with 57 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, a pick and two forced fumbles. This season, he has expectations as the full-time starter, and with that comes more responsibility.

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford breaks up a pass intended for Florida Gators tight end Amir Jackson during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

“I take more pride on leading by example,” Sanford said on March 20 to the media. “That's something I've been doing all last year, and I'm trying to become a better vocal leader this year. … I had my little group [over the offseason,] and I was the team captain of my group, just leading them on the way and trying to keep them right.”

The addition of Ray Coney in the transfer portal gives Texas A&M another vocal leader as well. As a team captain at Tulsa, he has the experience to lead by example. Hemphill wants someone who can communicate with the defense on the field as well. Coney can do that, but Sanford is stepping up to the occasion.

“I'm starting to hear him [Sanford] talk to the D-line, I'm starting to hear him talk to the secondary, and those are things you love to hear,” Hemphill said. “That's leadership, especially when we're tired and we're in the sixth or seventh play of a drive and he's the one getting after them. That's what we need.”

Hemphill is taking over as the defensive coordinator after Jay Bateman left for the same role with the Kentucky Wildcats. Hemphill had an important role last season as the associate head coach for defense, but as he installs his new system, he has another need to solve: Who will wear the green dot?

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford reacts with defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim after recovering a fumble against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half of the first round game of the CFP at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Hemphill shared that he has not yet decided who will wear it on the defensive side this season. Rather, he has been practicing with several different players, experiencing the process as they get accustomed to being that on-field leader. With Taurean York headed to the NFL, that is a role the team needs to fill.

“We have a ton of guys with the green dot. We give a lot of them the green dot, just so they can hear it. And then when they're on the sideline, they can hear it so they can constantly get used to just hearing my voice and hearing the communication,” Hemphill said.

As Sanford progresses in his role as a leader, this could be a fit for him, and he is meeting the standards the team is setting for him.

“I want to become a better leader for this team, just a voice for this team,” Sanford said. “I did a lot of great things last year, but I kind of push that to the side and want to want to build a good foundation this year, and I want to show everybody [how to] put their head down and work. If you work, put your head down, and you'll get what you want out of it.”

Hemphill mentioned Coney as a guy the team pursued in the offseason as a contingency for York’s potential departure. With Coney in the mix and Sanford’s continued progression, the Aggies could have a strong foundation in the middle of the defense for next season.

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