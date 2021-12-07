Major Aggies Target Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy Flips To Texas A&M

Texas A&M has had a dominant run on the recruiting trail over the last month, securing commitments from some of the top prospects in the country on both sides of the ball.

However, there are still plenty of names on the board for the Aggies to pursue, including Lakeland (FL) interior defensive lineman and Oklahoma commit, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy.

And on Monday, that battle with Oklahoma for Brownlow-Dindy came to an end on Monday night, with the 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive tackle officially flipping from the Sooners to the Aggies.

Brownlow-Dindy becomes the 21st commitment of the 2022 class for the Aggies, and the second in a matter of hours, after O'Dea (Seattle, WA) offensive lineman Mark Nabou committed earlier in the evening.

Sitting as the Nation's No. 3 interior defensive lineman and No. 10 overall player, Brownlow-Dindy had originally narrowed his list to just the Aggies and the Sooners at the end of August and held offers from the likes of Ohio State, Clemson, Florida, LSU, and USC among many more elite suitors.

After winning the Brownlow-Dindy sweepstakes, the A&M defensive front looks to be forming a serious core, with Powell (Tenn.) defensive tackle Walter Nolen (No. 1 IDL, No. 2 national) and Katy (TX) defensive end Malik Sylla already committed, while Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace Edge Shemar Stewart (No. 2 Edge, No. 7 national), Duncanville (TX) Edge Omari Abor (No. 4 Edge, No. 31 national), are all in serious consideration with the Aggies.

You can view Brownlow-Dindy's full scouting report from SI All-American below:

A physically-imposing and highly coordinated athlete, Dindy has shocking straight-line speed. He lacks premiere bend off the edge, something that we’re anticipating will bump him down inside the tackle at the next level, but makes up for it in footwork and quickness. Absolutely vicious tackler. Good pass rush moves; he’s even used “the hump” with some success. Dindy stuns his opponent by popping their shoulders up (some call it knock-back) and earning leverage. His junior year film is a clinic on quick get-offs. He has one of the fastest first steps in the country we've seen to date. He tested off the charts the summer prior to his junior season (4.89 forty, 10-foot broad jump), and according to our sources, he's only getting faster.

