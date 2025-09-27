No. 9 Texas A&M vs. Auburn Tigers: Live Game Updates
The No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies open up the 2025 conference slate with a hosting of the Auburn Tigers, one of their four regular season losses from the 2024 season after a four-overtime thriller at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The Aggies currently ride a 3-0 season record, having secured wins against the UTSA Roadrunners, Utah State Aggies, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and are fresh off of a bye week after the impressive late win against the Irish that skyrocketed them into the top 10 of the AP rankings.
Auburn is 3-1 on the season with an 0-1 SEC record after taking a 24-17 loss against the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman, a game where quarterback Jackson Arnold did not receive a pleasant welcome back to his old school, being sacked nine times by the Sooner defense.
Texas A&M Holds a Narrow Lead in the All-Time Series
This meeting is the 16th all-time between the Aggies and Tigers, with A&M holding a close 8-7 lead in the series.
Last time the game between the two, it resulted in a 27-10 Texas A&M victory back in 2023, one that saw quarterback Conner Weigman go down with an injury, leading to the short tenure of Max Johnson as the QB1 for A&M before transferring to North Carolina.
The Aggies and Tigers kick off from Kyle Field at 2:30 PM, be sure to follow below for live updates as the action unfolds from College Station.
Live Game Updates
The Aggies win the coin toss and defer to the second half. Auburn will receive the opening kick.
First Quarter
Linebacker Daymion Sanford gets home on 3rd & 8, sacking Jackson Arnold to force the Tigers to punt.