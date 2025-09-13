Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed Ready To Put 'Runner' Label to Rest
Texas A&M football has charged through a rocky path in the quarterback department since the departure of Kellen Mond, a player who was the last A&M quarterback to remain a starter through four seasons.
After Mond's graduation following the 2020 season, the Aggies have had their share of quarterbacks who have slung the rock admirably, though no signal caller has lasted a full season, whether it be attributed to injury or poor play on the field.
However, it seems the page has begun to turn for the Maroon and White, as quarterback Marcel Reed has been an electric jolt into a slumbering offense since his arrival to College Station and now as the full-time starter, Reed is eager to flex his muscle through the air as well as on the ground, according to CBS Sports.
Marcel Reed, QB1
Reed was a late addition to the Aggies' 2023 recruiting class as the Nashville native flipped his commitment from Ole Miss to join then-coach Jimbo Fisher's program. When Fisher was fired, Reed opted to stay with A&M as it brought in coach Mike Elko to lead the Maroon and White into the future.
"You've seen a lot of growth and maturation from him," Texas A&M coach Mike Elko said. "If you look at the numbers and stats, you will see a kid who had a very productive year amongst some of the younger quarterbacks in this league. He's going to have a great year."
The former consensus four-star recruit was awe-inspiring in his redshirt freshman campaign as he seized the reins of the offense from now-Houston quarterback Conner Weigman. After taking his starting job, Reed would not hand it back over, as he lead the Aggies to an amazing 7-1 start in 2024.
Though last season did not end the way Elko and Co. had hoped, the bright side of returning Reed to the helm of the offense was something to bring hope to the Aggies that the page could be turned on the A&M narrative.
The young gunslinger has done nothing but prove he is more than just a rusher, evidenced perfectly in his two-game 3+ passing touchdown streak. His pocket awareness, his timing and other factors have seemed to grow from a season ago and now Reed wants more, and more is what he could find in a pivotal matchup with Notre Dame.
"I came here for a reason, to bring this program everything they want," Reed said, per CBS Sports.
The fans want a chance to compete at the highest level. Luckily for the likes of Aggieland, they may have found just the right man to lead them where they want to see the program.