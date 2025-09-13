All Aggies

Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed Ready To Put 'Runner' Label to Rest

After being considered a run-first scrambler since his high school days, Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed is gearing up to show off his arm as his squad journeys to South Bend, Indiana.

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs the ball during the first half against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Texas A&M football has charged through a rocky path in the quarterback department since the departure of Kellen Mond, a player who was the last A&M quarterback to remain a starter through four seasons.

After Mond's graduation following the 2020 season, the Aggies have had their share of quarterbacks who have slung the rock admirably, though no signal caller has lasted a full season, whether it be attributed to injury or poor play on the field.

However, it seems the page has begun to turn for the Maroon and White, as quarterback Marcel Reed has been an electric jolt into a slumbering offense since his arrival to College Station and now as the full-time starter, Reed is eager to flex his muscle through the air as well as on the ground, according to CBS Sports.

Marcel Reed, QB1

Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) in action during the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Reed was a late addition to the Aggies' 2023 recruiting class as the Nashville native flipped his commitment from Ole Miss to join then-coach Jimbo Fisher's program. When Fisher was fired, Reed opted to stay with A&M as it brought in coach Mike Elko to lead the Maroon and White into the future.

"You've seen a lot of growth and maturation from him," Texas A&M coach Mike Elko said. "If you look at the numbers and stats, you will see a kid who had a very productive year amongst some of the younger quarterbacks in this league. He's going to have a great year."

The former consensus four-star recruit was awe-inspiring in his redshirt freshman campaign as he seized the reins of the offense from now-Houston quarterback Conner Weigman. After taking his starting job, Reed would not hand it back over, as he lead the Aggies to an amazing 7-1 start in 2024.

Though last season did not end the way Elko and Co. had hoped, the bright side of returning Reed to the helm of the offense was something to bring hope to the Aggies that the page could be turned on the A&M narrative.

The young gunslinger has done nothing but prove he is more than just a rusher, evidenced perfectly in his two-game 3+ passing touchdown streak. His pocket awareness, his timing and other factors have seemed to grow from a season ago and now Reed wants more, and more is what he could find in a pivotal matchup with Notre Dame.

"I came here for a reason, to bring this program everything they want," Reed said, per CBS Sports.

The fans want a chance to compete at the highest level. Luckily for the likes of Aggieland, they may have found just the right man to lead them where they want to see the program.

NOAH RUIZ

Noah Ruiz is a journalist for Texas A&M Aggies on SI from New Braunfels, Texas. He is a senior sport management major with minors in business and Spanish at Texas A&M, where his lifelong passion for A&M football has been taken to new heights. He is also a writer for A&M’s student newspaper, The Battalion, where he has experience covering football, baseball, men’s and women’s basketball and soccer.

