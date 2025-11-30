Marcel Reed First Texas A&M QB in 5 Years to Reach Notable Benchmark
Despite its perfect regular season coming to an end with a loss to the Texas Longhorns this past Friday, Texas A&M football still has plenty of positives to take from its first double-digit win season since 2012.
First off, a College Football Playoff berth is all but secured for the Maroon and White, plus a strong conference record is sure to aid them in seeding for their very first national championship race in the modern age of college football.
However, something that might have flown under the radar across the country was that quarterback Marcel Reed started all 12 regular-season games this year. While not quite impressive for most, for the Aggies, this is a big deal. In fact, Reed is now the first A&M quarterback to start every game of the season since Kellen Mond in 2020.
No Small Feat
Reed's ability to stay healthy has been in large part thanks to the offensive line, which has built a maroon wall around him. Even so, there were a few injury scares that seemed to break those streaks, but after brief medical attention, Reed has always his way back up.
It was reminiscent of Mond's final season as the starter of A&M's offense, when the San Antonio native led the Aggies to a 9-1 record in a shortened campaign that culminated in an Orange Bowl victory over North Carolina. Mond started every game from 2018 to 2020, but then things took a turn for the worst for the Maroon and White.
The following season, now-Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King was lost for the remainder of the season after sustaining a leg injury in the second game of the year against Colorado. Unfortunately, 2022 was no different, as King, Max Johnson, and Conner Weigman all had starts thanks to multiple injuries throughout the duration of a doomed 5-7 season.
Next was 2023, where a revolving door at the quarterback position was again because of injuries. Weigman started out as QB1 until he suffered a season-ending ankle injury that ushered in Johnson as the starter. He, too, was sidelined thanks to a rib problem, and Fresno State transfer Jaylen Henderson proved himself as a capable starter. But on the very first play of A&M's bowl game, Henderson fractured his arm, and thrust Reed from QB4 to QB1.
Finally, in 2024, the emergence of Reed was fully realized in head coach Mike Elko's first season as the A&M shot caller. After another injury and inefficiency kept Weigman from playing to his best ability, Reed was able to assume the role as QB1, which he has yet to concede after leading the Aggies to their best start in over 30 years.