The Good, Bad and Ugly of Texas A&M's Loss to Texas

The Texas A&M Aggies' perfect season came to an end as the Texas Longhorns rallied for a 27-17 victory.

Noah Ruiz

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) throws a pass during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
An 11-game win streak came to a bitter end for Texas A&M football as the Texas Longhorns used an impressive second-half rally to win 27-17. Momentum seemed to stay on the burnt orange side of things, as Aggie penalties and mistakes doomed a comeback for quarterback Marcel Reed and Co.

Though A&M still maintains a spot in the College Football Playoff, the bitter sting of losing to a rival to end a perfect campaign is something that can linger over a team for weeks. However, the Aggies still understand that there is plenty left to fight for.

All things considered, there's still light at the end of the tunnel, but let's take a look at what was good, bad and ugly in the Maroon and White's very first defeat.

The Good: The playoffs come to Kyle Field

Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Fans cheer during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

For all intents and purposes, Saturday's defeat does not eliminate the Aggies from the playoffs, but rather, gifts them home-field advantage. A&M is likely to fall between the No. 5-8 range, which would give it a game at Kyle Field to kick off its College Football Playoff campaign.

There's still plenty of football left to be played around the country before the final seeding is settled, but the Maroon and White can smile kindly at the season they have put together thus far, which is likely to be their saving grace in their first loss.

The Bad: The Southeastern Conference championship game dream is lost

Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; The Georgia Bulldogs react after defeating the Texas Longhorns in overtime in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

While there is a bright side to look at, naturally, a loss carries more grief than joy. The Aggies' first defeat is no exception, as tie-breakers across the Southeastern Conference meant that even though A&M has just one conference loss, it is not enough to earn it a spot in Atlanta.

No extra game means more time to rest up and prepare to compete for the national championship, but even so, the Aggies are still hunting for their first appearance in the SEC crown.

The Ugly: Marcel Reed goes down and kicking woes ensue

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies medical staff attends to quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Moans and groans were heard among the entire Aggie faithful when Reed was hurt on a scramble attempt. Hypotheticals and worries clung to those who made their way out to Austin from College Station as their star quarterback appeared to be seriously injured. By a miracle, Reed was just shaken up, and he continued to play through the game, but that's when kicking reared its ugly head again.

Trotting out for a 35-yard field goal, kicker Jared Zirkel saw his kick blocked on what could've been the Aggies' first scoring drive. The block was the latest entry into a book of tremendous kicking problems, with A&M sporting an abysmal 62.5% kicking percentage.

