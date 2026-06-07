Marcel Reed Gave Lionel Messi a Gift After Argentina’s Match at Kyle Field

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Texas A&M had a unique opportunity. Kyle Field hosted an international friendly match between Argentina and Honduras, two of the best men’s national football teams in Latin America.

Typically, goals scored in Aggieland come from G Guerrieri’s squad at Ellis Field, but the Argentinians won 2–0, with center-forward Lautaro Martínez scoring and assisting. Forward Lionel Messi did not make an appearance in the game as he recovers from an injury, but his presence brought energy to College Station, Texas.

After the game, Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed met with Messi, one of the beautiful game’s best players of all time, and made sure he left with something to remind him of Aggieland.

Marcel Reed Gifts Lionel Messi a Texas A&M Jersey

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

From one No. 10 to another, this interaction was a unique moment in College Station history. After Argentina’s win, Reed was inside the stadium waiting for Messi with a gift: a Texas A&M jersey. Reed handed Messi a maroon “Reed” jersey as the two shook hands and posed for a photograph.

The Argentinian national team is preparing for the 2026 World Cup, where they will look to defend their title secured in 2022 over France. The friendly match at Kyle Field is one of their last stops before facing Group J opponent Algeria in the group stage round in Kansas City on June 16.

Reed was in attendance alongside Texas A&M stars of the present and past. The Aggies’ quarterback donned an Argentina kit, as did his teammate, running back Rueben Owens II. Reed and Owens were accompanied by wide receiver Isaiah Horton and former Texas A&M star Von Miller in a photo posted by Texas A&M Football on X.

10 OUT OF 10 👍 pic.twitter.com/EHQIh7AoKm — Texas A&M Aggies 👍 (@12thMan) June 7, 2026

A big year lies ahead for Reed. After falling short late last season, the Aggies are rearing for another run at the College Football Playoff. If Reed elevates his play, Texas A&M’s ceiling is immense. Seeing him interact with his teammates shows that the team is building necessary camaraderie.

Horton, who was with his quarterback at the game at Kyle Field, will play a big part in Reed’s ascension. The former Alabama and Miami (FL) wide receiver brings size to the offense, which will unlock the Aggies’ talented playmakers. With Horton attracting attention on the outside, more space will be created for wide receiver Mario Craver and the A&M running game.

Texas A&M opens its season at Kyle Field on Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. CT against the Missouri State Bears, and the Aggies have their minds set on another postseason run.

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