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Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe Snubbed As 2026 World Cup Goal of the Tournament Announced

An unexpected name clinched the World Cup’s sixth-ever Goal of the Tournament award.
Ewan Ross-Murray|
FIFA announced the Goal of the Tournament on Monday.
FIFA announced the Goal of the Tournament on Monday. | Ezra Shaw/FIFA/Getty Images

Sidny Lopes Cabral’s stunning strike for Cabo Verde against Argentina has won FIFA’s Goal of the Tournament award for the 2026 World Cup, beating out fabulous efforts from superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé.

Few would have projected that a Cabo Verdean fullback would clinch the prize before the tournament began, but Cabral’s effort in extra time of his side’s 3–2 defeat to Argentina in the round of 32 was an undeniably stupendous shot.

The 23-year-old cut inside Alexis Mac Allister on the left wing and curled effortlessly into Emiliano Martínez’s top corner from just inside the penalty area, sparking wild celebrations among the Cabo Verde players.

Twelve strikes were nominated by FIFA for Goal of the Tournament, including efforts from Messi, Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham.

Messi’s first goal of the competition, an exquisite strike against Algeria in the group stage, failed to rank in the official top three. Mbappé’s long-range belter against Senegal in his opening fixture was also nominated without managing a podium finish.

Haaland’s second goal against Brazil, Bellingham’s solo effort in England’s victory over France and Ferran Torres’s winning goal in the final all trailed Cabral in the vote.

Uzbekistan’s Eldor Shomurodov came in second with his deft lob in the clash with DR Congo, while Wilson Isidor’s extraordinary shot for Haiti against Morocco clinched third.

World Cup Goal of the Tournament: Past Winners

The Goal of the Tournament award has only been distributed by FIFA since 2006, where Argentina’s Maxi Rodríguez scooped the prize with an audacious volley from distance.

The first of three successive South American winners, Uruguay forward Diego Forlán then won the award at the 2010 tournament after mastering the art of the Jabulani ball, with James Rodríguez’s famous strike for Colombia honored four years later.

Benjamin Pavard became the first European and the first defender to win the prize in 2018 as he lashed home a spectacular effort for France against Argentina, while it was Richarlison’s scissor kick for Brazil in 2022 that was voted the outstanding strike of the tournament.

Cabral joins an esteemed list and becomes the first African player to win Goal of the Tournament.

Year

Winner

Nation

Opponent

Stage

2006

Maxi Rodríguez

Argentina

Mexico

Round of 16

2010

Diego Forlán

Uruguay

Germany

Third-Place Playoff

2014

James Rodríguez

Colombia

Uruguay

Round of 16

2018

Benjamin Pavard

France

Argentina

Round of 16

2022

Richarlison

Brazil

Serbia

Group Stage

2026

Sidny Lopes Cabral

Cabo Verde

Argentina

Round of 32

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Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a soccer writer for SI FC. He boasts years of experience following his First Class Honours in Journalism from the University of Leicester, producing a variety of content from match reports and news pieces to more extensive features on an array of topics. With Scottish, Welsh and English heritage, Ross-Murray’s soccer influences are far-ranging, but his primary focus is on the Premier League and Champions League.

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