Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe Snubbed As 2026 World Cup Goal of the Tournament Announced

Sidny Lopes Cabral’s stunning strike for Cabo Verde against Argentina has won FIFA’s Goal of the Tournament award for the 2026 World Cup, beating out fabulous efforts from superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé.

Few would have projected that a Cabo Verdean fullback would clinch the prize before the tournament began, but Cabral’s effort in extra time of his side’s 3–2 defeat to Argentina in the round of 32 was an undeniably stupendous shot.

The 23-year-old cut inside Alexis Mac Allister on the left wing and curled effortlessly into Emiliano Martínez’s top corner from just inside the penalty area, sparking wild celebrations among the Cabo Verde players.

Twelve strikes were nominated by FIFA for Goal of the Tournament, including efforts from Messi, Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham.

The goal that stole your hearts all the way to the top. 💙⚽️

Sidny Lopes Cabral is your Hyundai Goal of the Tournament winner at the FIFA World Cup 2026! 🌟#FIFAWorldCup #Hyundai #HGOTT #HyundaiGOTT2026 @Hyundai_Global pic.twitter.com/jeZ7kqI1CG — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 27, 2026

Messi’s first goal of the competition, an exquisite strike against Algeria in the group stage, failed to rank in the official top three. Mbappé’s long-range belter against Senegal in his opening fixture was also nominated without managing a podium finish.

Haaland’s second goal against Brazil, Bellingham’s solo effort in England’s victory over France and Ferran Torres’s winning goal in the final all trailed Cabral in the vote.

Uzbekistan’s Eldor Shomurodov came in second with his deft lob in the clash with DR Congo, while Wilson Isidor’s extraordinary shot for Haiti against Morocco clinched third.

World Cup Goal of the Tournament: Past Winners

🇨🇴 A James Rodríguez goal for the history books on this day in 2014 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/YQArPpyNP5 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 29, 2026

The Goal of the Tournament award has only been distributed by FIFA since 2006, where Argentina’s Maxi Rodríguez scooped the prize with an audacious volley from distance.

The first of three successive South American winners, Uruguay forward Diego Forlán then won the award at the 2010 tournament after mastering the art of the Jabulani ball, with James Rodríguez’s famous strike for Colombia honored four years later.

Benjamin Pavard became the first European and the first defender to win the prize in 2018 as he lashed home a spectacular effort for France against Argentina, while it was Richarlison’s scissor kick for Brazil in 2022 that was voted the outstanding strike of the tournament.

Cabral joins an esteemed list and becomes the first African player to win Goal of the Tournament.

Year Winner Nation Opponent Stage 2006 Maxi Rodríguez Argentina Mexico Round of 16 2010 Diego Forlán Uruguay Germany Third-Place Playoff 2014 James Rodríguez Colombia Uruguay Round of 16 2018 Benjamin Pavard France Argentina Round of 16 2022 Richarlison Brazil Serbia Group Stage 2026 Sidny Lopes Cabral Cabo Verde Argentina Round of 32

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