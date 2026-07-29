Why Lionel Messi Isn’t Playing in 2026 MLS All-Star Game

Lionel Messi won’t be taking the pitch at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday night, having pulled out of his third-consecutive MLS All-Star Game since joining the league back in 2023.

The announcement regarding the soccer legend came on Saturday, a vast improvement to the mere hours’ notice that was given at last year’s showpiece event. Argentina and Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul also pulled out of the match.

MLS typically issues a suspension to those that skip the All-Star Game for reasons unrelated to injuries—Messi himself was handed a one-game suspension for his absence last year. He and De Paul, however, have been excused this go-around due to a pre-arranged agreement with the league.

Why Are Messi, De Paul Excused From 2026 MLS All-Star Game?

Rodrigo De Paul (left) and Messi will both miss the MLS All-Star game. | Leonardo Fernandez/MLS/Getty Images

Given Argentina competed just 10 days ago in the World Cup final, losing to Spain 1–0 at MetLife Stadium, MLS and the MLS Players Association came to an agreement that will allow the pair to rest and recover at home without risk of penalty. Messi and De Paul have also missed both of Inter Miami’s matches since the return of the league, including the debut of new teammate and former Manchester United star Casemiro over the weekend.

“Prior to the start of the 2026 season, Major League Soccer and the MLS Players Association agreed that upon a player’s exit from the World Cup competition, clubs would have individual conversations with each player to determine the appropriate rest and return to training and competition timeline. Consistent with that agreement, Rodrigo De Paul and Lionel Messi will be excused from participating in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game,” the league wrote in Saturday’s statement.

The regulations of the global players’ union, FIFAPro, also allows players to take 21 days of rest between the end of their World Cup campaign and the return to club soccer.

Missing Messi and De Paul will be a huge blow to the MLS All-Stars, who are set to clash with Liga MX’s All-Stars in Charlotte. Despite turning 39 years old, Messi had a career-best performance at the World Cup this summer, notching eight goals and four assists to earn the Silver Boot. De Paul, 32, also had a stellar campaign, serving as the midfield instigator for much of Argentina’s attacking build-ups.

The duo may not return to MLS action until mid-August, should they choose to use the full 21 days of rest.

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