Marcel Reed Is Modeling His Game After This Heisman Trophy Winner in 2026

2025 was a season of maturity for Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed, especially with it being his first full-time season as the starting quarterback under head coach Mike Elko.

Even as he progressed in the 2024 season while playing hot potato with Conner Weigman, his dual-threat style play displaying proficient use of his arm and legs had many likening him to quarterbacks such as Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick, and Reed himself has mentioned in previous times that he models himself after the former.

However, as Reed makes improvements for his junior season, there's another former Heisman Trophy winner that the Nashville native has been taking notes on to better himself, mainly in his throwing.

"I Watch a Lot of Jayden Daniels"

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) drops back to pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

During his media availability following spring practice Thursday afternoon, Reed spoke of some other quarterbacks that he has kept tabs on, naming two current NFL stars out of the NFC East.

"I watch a lot of Jayden Daniels and Jalen Hurts," Reed said. "I really like the quick decision-making that Jayden Daniels makes and how he gets out of the pocket, and for Jalen Hurts, I like how he directs the field and how he's such a field general."

Daniels, the starter for the Washington Commanders, dropped jaws during his collegiate tenure with the LSU Tigers, and Reed was even on the sideline for Daniels' final regular season college game at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge in 2023, when Daniels and the Tigers defeated the Aggies 42-30 to cap off his Heisman Trophy season.

The second overall pick in the 2024 draft, Daniels would use his drop-back passer's field awareness and accuracy to lead Washington to a 12-5 record and make it all the way to the NFC Championship, where they were defeated by Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Drafted 53rd overall in the 2020 draft after successful tenures with the Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma Sooners, Hurts has been the leader for the Eagles since the 2021 season, and his "field general" style that Reed mentioned has helped Hurts lead Philly to two Super Bowl appearances, including a win over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX that saw Hurts accumulate 293 total yards of offense and three total touchdowns.

Reed would then go into detail on what exactly he was trying to fix, primarily focusing on his base.

"I didn't really change anything much, just my base," said Reed. "Just making sure that I finish wide and making sure that I have the rotation and getting my hip through. A lot of quarterbacks leave their back foot back, but I try to get the hip through. It creates more spin on the ball."

Only 148 days remain until Texas A&M's season opener against Missouri State inside Kyle Field on September 5.

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