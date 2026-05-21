Marcel Reed Is Working With Patrick Mahomes’ Quarterback Coach

The 2025 season was promising for Marcel Reed, but there is more meat left on the bone. His last two games were a letdown and costly, and his overall efficiency declined in the second half of the year. Regardless, he and the Texas A&M Aggies reached the College Football Playoff for the first time.

To capitalize on the Aggies’ talented roster, Reed’s development is paramount. When he was at his best, Texas A&M was a force, but the team sputtered alongside him.

As he prepares for his redshirt junior season, Reed is focusing on his craft. He reportedly met with one of the top quarterback coaches in the country for a training session, and he was doing it with his newest star wide receiver.

Marcel Reed Training With Premier Quarterback Coach Jeff Christensen

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed warms up before the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

With spring practices complete, the long part of the offseason has approached. Reed and other returning Aggies will try to take advantage of the time to improve and train, while the newest additions to the roster get acclimated with the system and their teammates.

Reed found a way to kill two birds with one stone. According to Tony Catalina of 247Sports, Texas A&M’s star under center is working with respected quarterback coach Jeff Christensen.

The 66-year-old former pro is the owner of the quarterback training academy Throw It Deep. He is known as the personal QB coach of Patrick Mahomes and has worked with other professional and college stars like Baker Mayfield, Drew Mestemaker and others.

Reed was working out with Christensen, developing his mechanics and enhancing his skills as a quarterback. He was also throwing to transfer wide receiver Isaiah Horton, whom the Aggies signed from Alabama.

According to Catalina, Christensen is expected to conduct 60 hours of on-field work with Reed this offseason.

Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed, alongside Aggies WR Isaiah Horton, worked with renowned quarterback trainer Jeff Christensen at Tennessee State University yesterday.



Christensen told me last month that he expects to log over 60 hours of on-field work with Reed this offseason. pic.twitter.com/e2f30hyy54 — Tony Catalina (@Tony_Catalina) May 21, 2026

While Reed is one of the most skilled quarterbacks in the SEC, his limitations were apparent in 2025. He struggled to convert simple throws at times, often when his mechanics were not clean and he was moved off his spot. He also tends to overthrow his targets, especially on the move, which can be dangerous and result in interceptions.

Last season, Reed’s decision-making took a hit late in the season. He threw two interceptions in four of his last six games, and he had eight games with at least one pick.

According to his website, Christensen’s training process focuses on “proper footwork, throwing and body mechanics as well as the mental and physical aspects of playing the quarterback position.” This is perfect for Reed as he tries to develop into an All-SEC passer.

Marcel Reed Interception Count Games (2025) Texas A&M PPG 0 5 43.4 1 4 30.5 2 4 25.0

When Reed was at his best, so was Texas A&M. In the five games where he did not throw an interception, the Aggies averaged 43.4 points per game. This includes big SEC wins over Arkansas and Missouri.

With weapons like Horton and Mario Craver on offense, Reed has the physical tools and teammates to be one of the SEC’s most dangerous quarterbacks. Texas A&M offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins and quarterback coach Joey Lynch need to get Reed ready to perform on game day, and Christensen could benefit him greatly this offseason.

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