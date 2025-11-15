FINAL SCORE: South Carolina Gamecocks Collapse, Lose 31-30 to Texas A&M Aggies.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have had a disappointing season, but it hit a new low today. After leading the number three ranked Texas A&M Aggies 30-3 at halftime, the Gamecocks fell apart and ended up falling 31-30.
LaNorris Sellers showed some of the first round hype he got at the beginning of the season, going 15/30 for 246 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. While his first half was filled with highlights and elite throws, his second half was the complete opposite. He sailed several routine throws and was unable to consistently find his receivers.
Nyck Harbor once again showed his big play ability with an explosive 80 yard touchdown that seemed to be the dagger of the game. He finished with 100 yards on three receptions, with Vendravius Jacobs finishing behind him with 64 yards on four receptions and a touchdown. Though it was flowing early, the Gamecocks inability to continue their air attack in the second half ultimately contributed to their collapse.
Despite early success on the ground, the rushing effort from the Gamecocks once again fell flat. Sellers led all rushers with 50 yards, which is not the first time the Gamecock QB has led the way on the ground. However, after being sacked Their three running backs combined for under 80 yards, which prevented them from being able to chew the clock and ice the game.
Despite playing a stellar first half, the Gamecock defense fell apart in the second half, as they did stop the Aggies once in the second half. After a first half that included three turnovers from A&M, it seemed that the Gamecocks were slated to put the finishing touches on arguably their best performance of the season. Instead, it led to 28 unanswered points. Vicari Swain ended the day with two interceptions, as well as Nick Barrett scoring on a fumble recovery. Dylan Stewart also played well, finishing with a sack and tackle for loss as well as a forced fumble.
Despite jumping out to a 24 point lead going into the second half, the Gamecocks regressed to their old habits that have plagued their ability to win games throughout the season. After an explosive first half that led to the Gamecocks tallying 312 total yards, they responded with putting up less than 100 in the second half. Ultimately, their inability to run the ball cost them a chance to win. They were unable to bleed the clock, which put a massive burden on their defense, who responded by allowing over 400 total yards in the second half.
In what seemed to be a bright spot in a disappointing season for the Gamecocks, they potentially hit their lowest with this unthinkable comeback. With the loss, the Gamecocks are officially ineligible for bowl season and will be playing their last game of the year against Clemson during rivalry week. This loss will also likely open up questions to the future of their roster and staff, who don’t have much to salvage for the remainder of the season.
