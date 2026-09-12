Marcel Reed Picks Up Hamstring Injury Before Halftime vs. Arizona State

The Texas A&M Aggies headed into halftime of Saturday's matchup against Arizona State at Kyle Field with a 17-10 lead.

However, the health of Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed will be worth keeping an eye on as the Aggies look to come away with a win in the second half.

On Texas A&M's final offensive play of the first half, Reed ran out of bounds near the goal line on a scramble as the Aggies settled for a field goal.

Marcel Reed appeared to be bothered by his left hamstring after his scramble at the end of the first half.



Reed did jog off the field heading into the locker room for halftime. — TexAgs (@TexAgs) September 12, 2026

Once he got to the sideline, he appeared to be touching his left hamstring while walking with a slight limp. He spoke with some assistant coaches but wasn't tended to heavily by Texas A&M trainers. Still, the limp was visible, something the ESPN broadcast quickly pointed out.

It's important to note that Reed ran off to the locker room at halftime without any obvious limp but hamstring injuries can be tricky. Instead of scrambling or keeping the ball on designed runs, Reed would likely be better off staying in the pocket in the second half in order to avoid any further injury.

UPDATE: Marcel Reed started the second half for Texas A&M but threw an interception on the first play of the third quarter.

What Mike Elko Said About Marcel Reed's First Half

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks onto the field during a time-out in the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko talked about Reed's first-half performance during the halftime interview with ESPN.

"I think he's doing really good," Elko said. "I think we're in a game. I think it's going to be a competitive game. We can go out and make some plays in the second half and win it."

Reed finished the first half 10 of 16 passing for 76 yards and one touchdown along with three carries for 24 yards on the ground.

The first half was far from perfect for Reed and the Texas A&M offense. Arizona State's mistakes on special teams -- which included a muffed punt and a failed fake punt -- helped set up short fields for two of Texas A&M's scoring drives.

The Aggies will need to be sharper in the second half. If not for those self-inflicted mistakes by the Sun Devils, Arizona State could be in front.

Still, the Aggies deserve credit for taking advantage of these miscues by Arizona State in the first half. Now it's about finishing strong in order to move to 2-0 before heading into the SEC opener against Kentucky at home next weekend.

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