No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Arizona State Sun Devils: Live Updates, Box Score

The No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies receive their first big test of the 2026 season when they host Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils out of the Big 12.



Both teams come into the game after securing blowouts in their respective season openers, Texas A&M shutting out Missouri State 50-0, and Arizona State manhandling Morgan State 70-0.



A slow first half last week held Texas A&M from potentially handing out the same sort of beatdown that Arizona State gave to their opposition, but the defense was steady from start to finish and once the offense got going in the second half, it was smooth sailing from then on.



Round 2: Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham after the game against the Morgan State Bears at Mountain America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Sun Devils finished 8-5 in 2025, earning a trip to the Sun Bowl where they fell to Duke in a close, high-scoring matchup.

The season before, Dillingham’s squad was one of the 12 teams fighting for a national championship before being eliminated in the quarterfinals by the Texas Longhorns.

Kickoff is set for 11:00 AM, the first early game of the year for Texas A&M, and be sure to check back here for live updates as the action unfolds in real time from Kyle Field.

Follow along below for live updates and the box score as the game progresses.

Box Score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Arizona State 0 No. 10 Texas A&M 0

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