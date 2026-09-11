Texas A&M Has One Matchup It Needs to Win Against Arizona State

The season opener for the No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies couldn't have gone much better against the Missouri State Bears, resulting in a dominant 50-0 win in front of the biggest season-opening crowd in Kyle Field history.

While the game provided optimism to the team and the 12th Man, it also showed what the team still had to work on even with the monumental victory.

Until the offense has one-play touchdown drives and the defense scores three-and-outs or takeaways every possession, there is going to be something to take notes on and fix in practices.

And while it may not have seemed like there was much wrong for the Aggies Saturday night, the offensive line let some to be desired, especially in the first half.

This is a Test

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr. (54) blocks during the second half against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Did Marcel Reed deliver a strong performance against Missouri State last weekend? Yes.

Did the Texas A&M rushing game tally 236 yards on the night? Yes, again.

Did the offensive line fall through in some spots where they were needed? Absolutely.

This happened namely late in the first quarter, when Reed scrambled for a big 14-yard gain on the ground, before a small rush by Rueben Owens got the team just one yard, and then Reed was sacked on the 2nd & 9 to bring up 3rd & 18.

The worst thing that could happen would be another sack to bring up a 4th down and super long, and that is exactly what happened, forcing A&M punter Tyler White to see his second piece of action on the year.

Granted, the punt did lead to muff that eventually led to a safety for the Maroon and White after Missouri State returner Mekhi Miller intentionally kicked the ball out the back of the end zone to avoid a fumble recovery for a touchdown by A&M, but the Aggies still could have avoided the situation if the offensive line had taken better care of Marcel Reed.

Luckily, those were the only two sacks that the offensive line allowed throughout the night, and while the first half saw a slow start in the run game due to the lack of holes made by the line, that, too, was improved greatly in the second half.

That was all against a team that is still relatively new to the FBS, the challenge presenting them next comes from a team that was competing for a national championship less than two years ago, as well as a team that handed out their own beatdown last weekend.

Arizona State's Jalen Thompson and Clayton Smith each recorded a sack in the school's 70-0 win over Morgan State, and if the A&M offensive line is as lax as it was during the first half of the season opener, it could lead to just the third loss that the team has suffered in front of the home crowd at Kyle Field under the leadership of Mike Elko.

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