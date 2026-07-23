Marcel Reed Pinpoints the Difference Between New OC Holmon Wiggins And Colin Klein

From a national standpoint, the Texas A&M Aggies may have had the most surprising season in the country last season.

For head coach Mike Elko, an 11-2 season is just what he expects from his program. Those expectations are easy to meet when a team has a quarterback like Marcel Reed.

Reed was at the podium on Wednesday for the Aggies as the program took part in SEC Media Days. During his media availability, Reed was asked about any differences in the offense since the team will have a new offensive coordinator in Holmon Wiggins.

Ready To Roll

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to throw the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Not anything crazy. I think he has a lot more love for the receivers and how to create some open windows for them," Reed explained when asked about the difference between Wiggins and former offensive coordinator Collin Klein.

The Aggies quarterback believes the offensive unit will be spreading it out more with Wiggins on the sidelines.

Jul 8, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Kansas State head coach Collin Klein speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Klein, who played quarterback for the Kansas State Wildcats, became the program's head coach this season. That's a dream opportunity for any former player.

But the legendary Wildcats star left his mark on the Aggies' program before heading north to coach his alma mater.

In a season that saw the Aggies make the College Football Playoff, Klein's offense was one of the best in the SEC.

The Aggies finished fifth in the conference in yards per game at 444.5, and were sixth in passing yards per game at 259.8

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, any coach that has a talent like Reed under center has a much easier job. In 2025, Reed finished fifth in the SEC in passing yards with 3,169.

That put him ahead of Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning and Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton.

Reed finished last season with 25 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. While working on eliminating the turnovers is a must, it's hard not to be excited about the potential he has for another monster season in 2026.

If the Aggies plan on airing it out, that means Reed's numbers are going to even go higher this season. The Aggies' offensive unit may be one of the most underrated in the country coming into the new season.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) eludes the tackle of Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another 11-2 season isn't out of the question for the Aggies this season. However, the goal is to not have those two losses be the last two games of the season. This is a team with a lot to prove.

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