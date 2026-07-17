Ranking Every Texas A&M Position Group Entering Fall Camp

Head coach Mike Elko is now entering his third year at the helm of the Texas A&M Aggies and is readying his players for a productive and efficient fall camp.

Texas A&M carries high expectations after securing a College Football Playoff berth; however, notable NFL Draft departures and transfers have left a few depth-chart battles.

When giving a power ranking to every position group on Kyle Field, there are many variables to consider. Here is how the Aggies' position groups rank heading into fall camp.

6. Linebackers

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford (27) tackles Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) in the first quarter at Kyle Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The linebacker room has several athletic components but lacks game-tested reps. What would have been senior Daymion Sanford carrying the load has now turned into transfer Ray Coney, among other additions, taking on the weight of Sanford's injury. The depth will now be reliant on underclassmen like sophomore Noah Mikhail. It's very probable the "Wrecking Crew" may feel the lack of linebacker depth this season.

5. Secondary

Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Dezz Ricks (2) motions during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though possibly the No. 1 biggest liability in recent seasons, Elko has restructured the secondary with a few key pieces. For starters, Dezz Ricks was finally given the CB1 position and had a great 2025 campaign, then the Aggies went out and brought in key transfers like Tawfiq Byard and Rickey Gibson III.

This secondary could be good, and even great, but in order to reach its ceiling, it will need to have a tremendous fall camp.

4. Offensive Line

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr. (54) warming up during pregame against the Utah State Aggies at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Replacing anchor Trey Zuhn III and Chase Bisontis is not an easy thing to do, but with several transfer additions like Wilkin Formby, it can be done. Veteran Mark Nabou Jr. returns to anchor the interior, but the underclassmen depth pieces must still speed up their progression and adjust quickly.

Offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins faces a project, but this group has the potential to make or break the 2026 season.

3. Defensive Line

Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle DJ Hicks (5) celebrates with defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim (11) after a play during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite losing a few key starters to the draft, the defensive trenches remain terrifyingly deep. Senior tackle DJ Hicks headlines the interior with unmatched power and potential, hoping to prove he is an NFL talent in his last season.

On the edges, Florida transfer T.J. Searcy and Northwestern transfer Anto Saka supply immediate pass-rushing talent. Elko couldn't possibly enter a season with a mediocre front seven; it's his bread and butter.

2. Running Backs

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) and Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) during the first quarter against the Utah State Aggies at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marcel Reed is firmly the guy; this should be apparent to most college football fans at this point. Right beside him, Rueben Owens II has officially secured the RB1 position. This backfield pair has shown flashes of elite talent, and though both have lacked a little bit of consistency, their ceiling is unmatched.

More than just the starters, the backfield depth looks better than it ever has, with Jamarion Morrow at running back and Brady Hart at QB ready to pop in at any given moment.

1. Receiving Corps

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) is tackled during the second half against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mario Craver, Isaiah Horton, Terry Bussey; the Aggies look like they may have the best wide receiver depth in the SEC. If it weren't for the current tight end situation holding it back, Texas A&M could have a top 10, or even 5, receiving corps in the country.

The players lining up on either side of the ball are not unproven talent; they are some of the best wide receivers in college football, led by a quarterback with Heisman potential. This receiving corps is dangerous and could be the reason that Texas A&M is back in the playoffs in 2026.

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