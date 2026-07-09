These Texas A&M Aggies Could Become Household Names in 2026

As the Texas A&M Aggies look to make it back to the College Football Playoff for the second time in program history, head coach Mike Elko and co., has reloaded the roster with the necessary talent to make the run.

Yet, with a more difficult schedule, making the trip back to the postseason will be easier said than done. However, with the roster Elko has assembled there at least four players who look set to become household names in 2026.

Ray Coney

Oct 16, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates quarterback Katin Houser (4) throws the ball against Tulsa Golden Hurricane linebacker Ray Coney (0) during the first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Replacing Taurean York certainly won’t be an easy task, as he was a veteran presence at the second-level of the defense. Yet, the Aggies’s proactiveness in the transfer portal seemingly made things feel a little less difficult, as Coney may not have been the highest-ranked addition for the Aggies, yet his production shows upside.

In his first season as the Division I level, Coney totaled 129 tackles, 7.5 for a loss, and two sacks while also forcing a forced fumble at Tulsa.

At 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, Coney brings the typical prototype build at inside linebacker. Yet, as already has York proven, rankings don’t always truly show what makes for success in college football.

Jamarion Morrow

Sep 6, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Jamarion Morrow (23) runs the football during the second half against the Utah State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This might already be a name that Aggie fans undoubtedly know well, given that he was a former four-star prospect in the 2025 class who saw playing time as a freshman.

With Le’Veon Moss off to the next level, the Aggies will be looking for a new one-two punch partner for Rueben Owens. The second-year back already showed promise in the Maroon and White spring game that could be just a preview of what is to come.

Anto Saka

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Northwestern defensive lineman Anto Saka speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Texas A&M just proved with Cashius Howell, College Station is a potential destination for experienced pass-rushers looking for a bigger stage to showcase their talent. Unlike Howell, Saka comes from the Big-10, where at Northwestern he totaled 12 sacks in three seasons.

In a defensive scheme under Mike Elko that allows its pass-rushers to get upfield and get after the quarterback, Saka could be set for a big year, much like Howell a season ago.

Dezz Ricks

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Dezz Ricks (2) motion during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there is a fair share of newcomers on this list who came to College Station looking for the opportunity to break out in a major way. Ricks stands out as a player who returned for another season after being eligible to enter the NFL Draft as a redshirt sophomore.

A former highly-rated prospect who started his career at Alabama before transferring to Texas A&M ahead of the 2024 season, turned into a starter last season for the Aggies. Playing in 26 games over the past two seasons, Ricks has totaled 46 tackles, two for a loss, one interception, and eight passes defended.

After only allowing a reception on 40 percent of his targets last season, Ricks has an opportunity to make a big impression as a junior.