Mario Craver Excited to Compete Against His Former Team

Mario Craver plays against his former teammates from Mississippi State this weekend.

Olivia Sims

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) motions against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) motions against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Texas A&M stays in Kyle Field this weekend to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs, a team that is very familiar to one Aggie. Wide receiver Mario Craver spent his freshman season with the Bulldogs, and now he is on the other side of the ball from his former teammates. He caught up with Will Johnson from 12th Man Productions to talk a little about this weekend.

"It's going to be exciting to get to see my old teammates Saturday," Craver said. "Get to compete against those guys, it's going to be very fun."

Ever since transferring to Texas A&M, Craver has been off the charts as he recorded over 100 yards in his first three games to pair with four touchdowns. He has already surpassed each stat he put up last season as a freshman at Mississippi State through just four games with A&M.

"Becoming a better person, becoming a better me, just trying to become the best me I possibly can," Craver said about his time so far in College Station. "I have the pieces around me, the coaches around me, the teammates around me for me to be able to do that and it's just me becoming a better person all around."

Craver's Instant Impact

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) celebrats with wide receiver Mario Craver (1) after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Since being in College Station, Craver has had an instant impact on the Aggie offense. He has picked up 477 yards through just four games, including an epic 86-yard touchdown reception to open up the game against Notre Dame.

"When I got here, we were just chilling at the facility, throwing balls around," Craver said about starting his connection with QB Marcel Reed. "Like me, him, KC, go get lunch, anything like that. Little things like that just help our relationship grow."

Craver was not the only wide receiver Mike Elko brought in this season. He grabbed one of the top receivers in the portal in KC Concepcion, the junior from NC State who has helped Craver turn the offense around, especially in the passing game.

"It's been very fun," Craver said about playing with Concepcion. "... Learning new moves from him, new tools I can add to my bag and me doing the same thing with him just learning from him because he's an older guy, he's played, he's a veteran."

As the week inches closer and closer towards Saturday, the Aggies and Craver will be under the lights in Kyle Field to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

