Mario Craver Shares the Mindset Driving Texas A&M Ahead of 2026 Season

Focus and execution.

Those were two of the many themes that Texas A&M wide receiver Mario Craver highlighted when he was asked about the vibe in the locker room going into Week 1.

“Just trying to stay focused,” Craver said. “Focus on the plan ahead. Honestly, just going out there, executing how we are supposed to. Keeping everything clean. Practice one should feel like Game 26. It’s the same thing.”

With Game 1 coming up on Saturday, September 5 at Kyle Field, the focus will be on how the Aggies can accomplish their goals and win. Craver knows it wasn’t the season everyone who proudly wears the Maroon and White hoped for, but it's a fresh start with something to prove, even if it's simple.

“We haven't really won anything,” Craver stated. “That’s something we all want to do. We all want to get trophies in the building. I just want to go out there and have a good season. Win a national championship. That’s my only goal.”

Offensive Blueprint To Achieve Ultimate Goal

There was a short list of things the Birmingham, Alabama native wants to see from his offense, and this is what he mentioned in Tuesday’s media availability ahead of the Missouri State game.

“Clean operation,” Craver noted. “No penalties. No negative plays. For us, it’s go out there and play fast. Have fun.”

Breaking down what Craver started with, the clean operation will start with every position.

Getting the offensive line involved and coming together to do its job is a step in the right direction. If the starting five offensive linemen take the field and can open up those running and passing lanes, it opens up a clearer window of opportunity to be explosive for quarterback Marcel Reed & Co.

Secondly, penalties fall on both sides of the football, but can be a game changer on offense.

A&M was 117th nationally in penalties per game and 107th nationally in penalty yards, so that is a major point of emphasis to avoid. Find ways to limit the damaging calls, and it goes into that third category he talked about: no negative plays.

That leads into the motto this Aggies team has turned their attention to: finish, and Craver’s mindset instantly went there for success.

“Ever since last year, our motto has been finish,” Craver shared. “We know last year, we didn’t get to finish the way we wanted to. Everything we do, even in practice — is competitive periods. Even coach Elko, he’s making that more of a priority for us to finish.”

For Craver to see the success he hopes the offense will have, it comes down to what he first mentioned: focus and execution. If the Fightin’ Farmers can produce in those three main points he discussed, it sets up a chance for this offense to trend in the right direction in pursuit of bringing home the trophy.

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