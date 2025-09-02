Mario Craver Made Texas A&M History in His Aggie Debut
After the Aggies' victorious season-opening win over the UTSA Roadrunners, one name stood out above others: Mario Craver. After picking up 122 receiving yards, Craver recorded the most receiving yards in an Aggie debut since 2012, Texas A&M Football reported on X.
The Mississippi State transfer shined in his Texas A&M debut as he picked up 122 receiving yards on eight receptions while also logging two touchdowns. Last season with the Bulldogs, Craver ended No. 2 in the Southeastern Conference with 21.6 yards per catch, proving he is dominant on the field.
Prior to Craver's excellent Aggie debut, the only Aggie before him to lead the way in most receiving yards in a Texas A&M debut was Christian Kirk who had 106 receiving yards in his debut game against Arizona State in Texas A&M's 2015 season opener.
What To Expect From Mario Craver
As the season opened in a positive fashion, what can we expect from Craver as the season goes on? As he is just a sophomore and has one year of college football under his belt, he is looking at having three successful seasons with the Aggies, as he proved himself to his coaches throughout fall camp, and proved himself to the 12th Man after such a performance.
In his freshman year at Mississippi State, Craver picked up 368 yards off of 17 receptions, averaging 21.6 yards per reception, which ranked No. 2 in the SEC. He also picked up three touchdowns for the Bulldogs, as he is on track to have more receptions and touchdowns through his first three games at Texas A&M compared to his entire season last year at Mississippi State.
As the top receiver against UTSA last weekend, expect a lot from Craver as the season progresses and he continues to gain confidence and quarterback Marcel Reed continues to improve his passing game, as he showcased 289 yards and a career-high four touchdowns.
As he is part of the wide receiver duo with KC Concepcion, the two can and will bring a lot of offense to the field this year, as the two combined for three touchdowns last weekend, including an 80-yard punt return touchdown from Concepcion to put the Aggies on the board.
With the Aggies hosting the Aggies of Utah State this weekend, Craver will continue to be explosive and be a threat to opposing defenses, showcasing both his speed and his craft at Kyle Field.