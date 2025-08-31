Mario Craver Describes His 'Full-Circle Moment' In Texas A&M Debut
When former Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Mario Craver announced that he would be transferring to the Texas A&M Aggies in December of last year, the 12th Man knew that they were in for a speedy treat at wide receiver.
However, the fans may not have expected Craver to have the offensive explosion that he had Saturday night in the season opener against the UTSA Roadrunners.
The transfer caught a team-high eight passes for a team-high 122 yards and two touchdowns in the Maroon and White's 42-24 win, having an immediate impact on the Aggie offense in just his first game with the team.
"Definitely A Good Full Circle Moment"
In Craver's postgame press conference after his immaculate first contest in College Station, he spoke of his impact on the team compared to how he was being used in Starkville, and how the coaches for A&M had more of a plan for his development.
"I felt like last year, the team I was with, I felt like I wasn't being utilized," Craver said. "So, I feel that when I came here, they had a plan for me, and like, that was my job. Scoring that first touchdown was definitely a full-circle moment for me."
The wideout had very high praise for the game day environment of Kyle Field, even saying it was better than Georgia and Texas.
"The atmosphere is definitely crazy," Craver said. "The fans, the drums, the crowd, everything, everything was just, I'm not gonna lie, top notch definitely. And I played at Georgia last year and I played at Texas last year, but this one (Kyle Field) is just, it's one of one."
Craver was also very adamant about the tough Aggie defense he faced as a member of the Bulldogs last season, a game that A&M won soundly, 34-24, and that saw Craver record five receptions for 42 yards, and even a receiving touchdown against his future team.
"It's crazy, though, because I thought that Texas A&M's defense last year was the best defense I went up against, and that's one of the reasons why I decided to come here," Craver said. "So, the fact that they felt the same way about me, that's just awesome, man."
Craver, along with fellow star transfer wideout KC Concepcion, who recorded three catches for 72 yards and a score, and also returned a punt 80 yards for an additional touchdown, will look to continue their hot start when the Aggies host their fellow Aggies from Utah State this upcoming Saturday at 11:45 A.M. back at Kyle Field.