Mario Craver Makes Massive Declaration About Texas A&M's Goals for 2026

Last season’s run to the College Football Playoff and near-undefeated regular season set a new bar for the Texas A&M Aggies program. It was the best season the program had experienced in decades, yet instead of feeling like an achievement, a sense of disappointment lingers.

As the Aggies head into Year 3 under head coach Mike Elko, Texas A&M self-admittedly isn’t content with what it did last season.

That is certainly true for returning star wide receiver Mario Craver, who, when speaking with the media ahead of Saturday’s season opener, wasn’t shy about his feelings on last season.

Mario Craver Has Massive Chip on His Shoulder

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) reacts prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We know last year, we didn’t get to finish the way we wanted to,” Craver said of the team having a chip-on-the-shoulder mentality. “So everything we do, even in practice, the last period in practice now this year is competitive period.”

But for Craver in particular, the chip on his shoulder is something larger than just losing a pair of games last season.

As he returns to Texas A&M for his junior season, fresh off a breakout sophomore campaign, it’d be easy to focus on his individual aspirations. The former Mississippi State transfer ended last season just shy of 1,000 yards and wasn’t named a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, annually given to the best receiver in college football.

Yet, instead of focusing on those personal shortcomings, the Birmingham, Alabama, native has just one thing on his mind.

“I don’t really have any ideal stats. The ball’s going to go where it needs to go,” Craver said. Reed‘s going to get it to whoever needs the ball. National championship is an ideal season for me.”

And while, on paper, the Aggies' road to that “ideal season” is tougher, Craver and Co. aren’t focused on the challenges that will face them in a few weeks. They are only looking at the now.

"We’re looking toward the next game. Right now, we’re looking at Missouri State,” Craver said. “Next week, we’ll be looking at Arizona State. We’re taking it game by game.”

The quest for winning a national championship begins on Saturday, when the Aggies welcome Missouri State to Kyle Field. Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

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