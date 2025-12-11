Tickets for Texas A&M vs. Miami Are Outrageous

Everything in college football has a price tag nowadays, whether that be NIL money, trying to build a roster that can contend for a national championship, or a coach's buyout because they haven't delivered on expectations.

Both of those, Texas A&M Aggies fans are accustomed to, understanding that the things they want come with a price. What they didn't know, and are now, is precisely how steep a price they will have to pay to watch their team host the Miami Hurricanes in the first round of the College Football Playoff in College Station.

With tickets well into the thousands, and the lowest price still being above $500, fans wanting to watch their team at Kyle Field better be ready to take a big hit on their wallet for seats.

Money, Money, Money

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies celebrate the win over the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

For the Aggies, their season took a sharp turn after they lost their first game of the season to their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, in the Lone Star Showdown. Going from hopes of a perfect 12-0 season to missing out on playing in their first SEC Championship game in program history, a loss to the Longhorns completely reset their postseason expectations.

All is well, though, after the Aggies made the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history, and in year two of head coach Mike Elko. While preparing to host the Hurricanes, in one of the best settings in college football at Kyle Field, tickets are going to cost a pretty penny for any of the 100,000-plus fans hoping to be in attendance.

With ticket prices ranging from the mid-$500s to as high as $4,000, the closer fans want to be to the action on the field, the heftier price they will be expected to pay for it. The get-in price is well above the cost of the other three playoff games, and the only one that features multiple seating options, which can exceed $1,000.

all righty then pic.twitter.com/QuGrhvNhh1 — Tim England (@tengland_150) December 8, 2025

While part of the issue is that the Aggies are hosting and in the CFP for the first time, it's also because their matchup against the Hurricanes is the marquee matchup of the opening round. Two of the four games are rematches, the Oklahoma Sooners will host the Alabama Crimson Tide for the second time, and the same can be said with the Ole Miss Rebels and Tulane. While Oregon hosting JMU is a new matchup this season, the Ducks are heavily favored to beat their Group of Five opponent.

While fans of both teams, and of college football in general, lie in anticipation for the opening round of the College Football Playoff, fans wanting to be in the stadium to experience this one should be prepared to take a hit on their bank account.

The Aggies will host the Hurricanes on Dec. 20 at 11 a.m. CT

Recommended Articles