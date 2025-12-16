How to Watch No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami

For the first time in program history, the Texas A&M Aggies will compete in the College Football Playoff. After a hot start to the season and looking for a bye, one loss kept them from remaining idle for the first round matchups.

None of that matters now, though, as the Aggies and the 12th man welcome the No. 10 seed Miami Hurricanes to College Station. Sneaking their way into the playoffs, the Hurricanes will look to go into one of the most demanding environments in college football for their playoff win.

In the first-ever College Football Playoff game for either program, only one team can advance, with the ever-dangerous Ohio State Buckeyes waiting to play whoever leaves College Station victorious.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Miami

Who: Texas A&M Aggies 11-1 (7-1 in SEC) vs. Miami Hurricanes 10-2 (6-2 in ACC)

First round of the College Football Playoff When: Saturday, December 20 at 11 a.m. CT

Saturday, December 20 at 11 a.m. CT Where: Kyle Field (College Station, Texas)

Kyle Field (College Station, Texas) TV/Streaming: ABC & ESPN

ABC & ESPN Radio: 1620 AM/ 94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network

1620 AM/ 94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network Radio Announcers: Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), Dave Elmendorf (analyst), Will Johnson (sideline reporter)

Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), Dave Elmendorf (analyst), Will Johnson (sideline reporter) Last Season: The Aggies would finish 8-5 last season and end on a three-game losing streak, and would miss out on an SEC Championship appearance, despite a promising start. The Hurricanes would finish 10-3 on the season, losing their third game of the season in the Pop-Tarts Bowl after missing out on the CFP.

The Aggies would finish 8-5 last season and end on a three-game losing streak, and would miss out on an SEC Championship appearance, despite a promising start. The Hurricanes would finish 10-3 on the season, losing their third game of the season in the Pop-Tarts Bowl after missing out on the CFP. Series History: The Hurricanes lead the all-time series 3-2, but they split their most recent home-and-home meeting in 2022 and 2023, when the Aggies won at Kyle Field 17-9.

Meet the Coaches

Mario Cristobal, Miami: Cristobal is an actual Hurricane through and through. He played there, he started his coaching career there, and now has guided them to their first CFP. Through four seasons, he is 32-18, facing criticism for certain coaching decisions during his tenure, but he has now guided them to new heights. He was a two-time National Champion in 1989 and 1991 as an offensive tackle for the Hurricanes.

Mike Elko, Texas A&M: Elko is in his second season as the head coach in College Station and has amassed a 19-5 record since his arrival. Taking over after the firing of Jimbo Fisher, he encountered immediate success last season before fizzling out, and now has already matched their win total with four games remaining. Elko played safety for the Penn Quakers from 1995 to 1998.

What to Know About Miami

The Hurricanes are a team built much like the Aggies, featuring a quarterback with the talent to win a game, but who can also be inconsistent at times. Both teams also feature the two top edge prospects in the upcoming NFL draft, with the Hurricanes bringing Rueben Bain to College Station for the matchup.

The Hurricanes are a stout team, boasting the 18th scoring offense in the country at 33.1 points per game, and pairing that with the 6th scoring defense in the country, which surrenders just 14.8 points per game to their opponents this season.

However, the Hurricanes have a weakness. Opponent red-zone scoring. They are 98th in the country in that, allowing their opponents to convert for points 86.96 percent of the time. In the College Football Playoff, every team will have talent at every position, and the Hurricanes are no exception to that rule, in a game that should bring fireworks from start to finish in College Station.

