Texas A&M Takes On Miami In Aggieland's First Ever College Football Playoff Game

Folks, it’s finally college football playoff week. Alabama and Oklahoma will kick things off Friday night but it is really the Texas A&M-Miami matchup that everyone is talking about.

The Hurricanes will travel to Kyle Field in what is set to be an all-time atmosphere, very possibly the biggest game the venue has ever hosted.

On the field, very little separates these teams. Miami is one of the most physical teams in the nation, while the Aggies pride themselves on their blue-collar, gritty brand of football.

With NFL talent littered all over the field and a win-or-go-home backdrop, Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff has all the makings of what the kids call “cinema.”

Miami’s Season

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck passes against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Led by head coach Mario Cristobal, Miami finished the season 10-2 to squeeze by into the playoffs at the last minute.

The Hurricanes opened the year looking like the best team in the country, headlined by a signature 27–24 win over Notre Dame. That victory ultimately became the difference between a playoff berth and watching from home.

By Week 8, Miami sat at No. 2 in the national rankings before Louisville pulled off a 24–21 upset. Carson Beck’s four interceptions under constant pressure exposed a clear blueprint for slowing down the Canes.

Two weeks later, the same fate met Miami. After rebounding with a 42–7 win over Stanford, Miami traveled to Dallas to face SMU in what appeared to be a routine matchup.

Instead, the Mustangs stunned the Hurricanes 26–20, sending shockwaves through the college football world and putting Miami’s playoff hopes in serious doubt.

The answer would have been no if the ACC had been remotely competent. Miami closed November with four straight wins and ultimately squeezed into the playoff field as the No. 10 seed.

Meet the Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) rushes the passer against the Syracuse Orange during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

On paper, Miami has one of the best rosters in the 12 team playoff. Carson Beck, once projected as a potential No. 1 overall pick, is still an elite ball-deliverer with time in the pocket. On the outside, freshman Malachi Toney has emerged as one of the best receivers in the country.

Where the Hurricanes truly separate themselves is in the trenches.

Miami’s defensive line grades as the second-highest PFF unit in the nation, while its offensive line ranks fifth. No other team in college football sits inside the top five on both sides of the line.

The defensive front is headlined by Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor, two likely first-round picks who have combined for 12.5 sacks this season and consistently collapse pockets.

Up front on offense, Miami is just as formidable. Led by projected first-round tackle Francis Mauigoa, the Hurricanes’ offensive line excels in pass protection, giving Beck the time he needs to operate. While the run blocking has been less dominant, the unit still remains elite.

The Matchup

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates with wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman (3) after a touchdown during the third quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

This game will be decided in the trenches. A&M matches Miami’s physicality up front, and whichever team controls the line of scrimmage will control the game.

The stage is set for a heavyweight Round 1 showdown in College Station. Playoff football in Kyle Field, what more could you ask for?