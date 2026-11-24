Former Texas A&M Aggies athletic director Trev Alberts won't be joining the Michigan Wolverines after all.

Michigan has informed Alberts that he will no longer by the university's next athletic director, per reports from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Since Alberts signed an MOU -- a Memorandum of Understanding -- his team is saying that Michigan is still legally required to pay his Texas A&M buyout despite having never done anything on the job. Reports from ESPN have indicated that Michigan will pay this $17.2 million buyout before beginning a search for a new AD.

Overall, it's a shocking turn of events in the world of sports that deserves close watching in the coming days and weeks.

Michigan's Decision Stems From Previous Comments Made by Trev Alberts

Texas A&M Aggies athletic director Trev Alberts looks on in the first half against the Houston Cougars in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

According to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, Michigan held a board meeting to discuss comments made by Alberts in Dec. 2025 during a deposition.

The former AD at Nebraska from 2021 to 2024, Alberts was a defendant in a federal lawsuit that allegedly stated he and other officials in the athletic department "mishandled" a sexual relationship between a women's basketball coach and a player.

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Alberts then said that "it depends" if a college coach can have sexual relations with athletes or not.

"Clearly, if there is an assumption or if we think that's happening, that's when we are not encouraged, but trained to report it to the experts," Alberts said in the deposition, per USA Today. "We are not experts in this. I'm not an expert in that area. And I don't make that judgment."

Will Trev Alberts Return to Texas A&M?

Texas A&M is not expected to bring back Alberts, per reports from On3's Pete Nakos.

Since Michigan will now pay the $17.2 million buyout, it could open the door for a smoother return in theory, but the controversy surrounding his past comments might push Texas A&M away from wanting him to return to College Station.

Texas A&M announced Monday that the university has appointed Dr. John Thornton as interim athletic director. He could have a chance to prove himself worthy of the full-time role, though A&M will still search for a permanent AD.

Alberts, who was named Texas A&M's AD in 2024, conducted the hire of men's basketball head coach Bucky McMillan while also giving head football coach Mike Elko a six-year, $69 million extension in Nov. 2025.

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