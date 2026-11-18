The Texas A&M Aggies football program is nearing the end of an embarrassing season that could result in some notable changes to Mike Elko's roster and coaching staff.

But now, the athletic department as a whole is potentially facing some massive changes ahead of the 2027 calendar year.

Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts has interviewed for the Michigan athletic director job and is viewed as the favorite for the position, according to reports from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

"Michigan is expected to act quickly and could make a hire as soon as this week," Thamel wrote on X.

Alberts previously served as the AD at Nebraksa for four years. He left the Cornhuskers to take the same role at Texas A&M in 2024, replacing Ross Bjork after he was hired by Ohio State.

Trev Alberts Would Help Lead Michigan's Potential HC Search

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Texas A&M Aggies athletic director Trev Alberts looks on in the first half against the Houston Cougars in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

If Alberts lands with Michigan, the No. 1 priority on his to-do list could be firing head football coach Kyle Whittingham and beginning the process of finding new leadership for the Wolverines. Whittingham is in his first year with Michigan but the team has struggled mightily.

Warde Manuel is the current athletic director at Michigan but he's set to step down at the end of this year after holding the position since 2016.

Under his leadership, the Wolverines won national titles in football and men's basketball.

Albert would have some massive shoes to fill if Michigan officially names him the new athletic director.

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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