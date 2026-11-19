The Texas A&M Aggies are nearing the end of what's been a brutal season in College Station.

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has faced criticism for his handling of the quarterback situation, his postgame "cesspool" comments after the loss to Missouri and the team's overall ineptitude despite having a talented multi-million dollar roster.

It's no wonder why Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts chose to leave the Aggies and join the Michigan Wolverines.

Combine this turmoil with the possibility of the Michigan head coaching job becoming available this offseason, Elko has suddenly become a name that could replace Kyle Whittingham in the likely scenario that he and the Wolverines part ways.

ESPN insider Pete Thamel made it clear that Elko is a name to watch for the Michigan job moving forward, especially now after the departure of Alberts to Ann Arbor. It's a development that's been moving fast.

"A name that was not thought to be in the mix now that you sort of inherently have to put in the mix is Mike Elko," Thamel said. "Has good relationship with Trev Alberts, Midwest guy, a Penn grad, fits. I know he had a bad season, but pretty good track record. Fits some Michigan sensibilities.So again, if you'd call me on Saturday, that really would not have been a would not have been a thought."

Why Mike Elko-Michigan Rumors Are Surprising Despite Trev Alberts' Hire

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walk on the field prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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After what he did during his first two years in College Station, no one would have expected the possibility of Elko leaving, regardless of Alberts' recent departure.

Sure, Elko and Alberts have worked closely together over the past few years, but it was Ohio State AD Ross Bjork that originally hired Elko at Texas A&M. Alberts gave Elko his six-year, $69 million extension, but didn't make the hire at first.

Alberts has a relationship with Elko but that doesn't necessarily mean he would bring him to Ann Arbor. The Wolverines know that finding the right head coach is paramount and won't bring Elko in just because of the Alberts-Elko connection.

Mike Elko's Buyout

If the Aggies were to fire Elko before Dec. 1, Texas A&M would owe him $56.4 million in buyout money, according to USA Today.

Texas A&M, which is still paying former head coach Jimbo Fisher, would then be on the books for Elko all while trying to find a new head coach for the football program.

If Elko leaves, it would have a massive domino effect for Texas A&M, the SEC and the rest of college football.

However, don't expect him to openly admit whether or not the rumors are true.

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