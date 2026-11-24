The Texas A&M Aggies have been the most disappointing team in the SEC this season, based on expectations entering the year, and might be one of the most disappointing teams in the season after failing to even become bowl-eligible in 2026.

While that has been a tough pill to swallow, being able to fall back on the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the country, knowing that the future was still as bright as it was after the 2025 season, made it a little more bearable in College Station.

Now, however, the Aggies no longer hold the No. 1-ranked class, according to the On3 rankings, and are in danger of falling even further down the ladder as National Signing Day grows closer.

How the Aggies Lost the No. 1 Spot

Notre Dame and Texas A&M line up for a play in the second half of a NCAA football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's less about what the Aggies have done and more about what other teams around them in the rankings have done, including the new No. 1-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish. However, that isn't to say the Aggies are not to blame either; they have lost critical recruits, including the No. 1-ranked offensive tackle, Mark Matthews.

Some of the blame lies with the disappointing season the Aggies have had, failing to even become bowl-eligible and reaching only the six-win mark. Some of the blame also lies with the landscape of college football and how NIL makes it tough to believe a commitment until their name is signed on a letter of intent.

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Either way, the Aggies have lost the No. 1 ranking, a tough blow to the fallback plan, but the class is still plenty loaded with talent that will make an impact on campus. The Aggies and the Fighting Irish both have three five-star commits, but the Aggies trail behind in four-stars, with 14 to 17, respectively, which changed the ranking.

Could the Aggies Fall Lower?

Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Michael Boganowski (25) looks down after tackling Texas A&M Aggies running back KJ Edwards (0) during a college football game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas A&M Aggies at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Oklahoma won 28-7. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This will also, once again, be determined by other programs making a push in the rankings, including the now No. 3-ranked Miami Hurricanes, who continue to surge on the trail and are in the running to flip some recruits from elsewhere.

Having already lost a few key flips on critical commitments, the Aggies need to avoid more if they want to finish in the top two in the rankings. Retaining the current commitments is critical, including Kaden Henderson, who has Notre Dame pushing hard for his flip. Other potential flips from the Aggies include Jaden Upshaw, DeMarrion Johnson, and JayQuan Snell.

A top-3 finish seems likely for the Aggies, but if they lose more than two commits to flips, that ranking could quickly fall outside of the top five as well. A big weekend hosting the Texas Longhorns, and how that matchup goes, will be critical.

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