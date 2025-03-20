All Aggies

Mike Elko Has Clear Plan For Texas A&M Star Terry Bussey

After an impactful 2024 season, Terry Bussey is making a full time commitment to one position.

Matt Galatzan

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Terry Bussey leaps to catch a pass over Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Terry Bussey leaps to catch a pass over Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies have a rising star in their midst.

Last season, then-true freshman Terry Bussey became a dynamic weapon for head coach Mike Elko and his team, getting the ball in his hands in a variety of different ways, whether it be as a reciever, running back, or in the return game.

That should come as no surprise either, considering Bussey was the very definition of an athlete for Timpson (TX) in high school, playing just about every position on the field outside of offensive line at one point or another.

Now, however, it appears that Texas A&M has settled on a singular role for Bussey going forward.

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Terry Bussey runs the ball as New Mexico State Aggies cornerback Dakerric Hobbs
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Terry Bussey runs the ball as New Mexico State Aggies cornerback Dakerric Hobbs / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

"Terry is a wideout now," Elko said Wednesday. "Terry came in a little bit banged up when we got him in the summer. He never quite got healthy through summer training. He started camp playing corner, and we flipped him midway to receiver... You saw scratches of what Terry is capable of."

Last season, Bussey was certainly at his best when playing wide receiver, catching 17 passes for 216 yards. However, he also had a great affect on the run game, scoring two touchdowns in addition to 102 yards on 16 carries. Not to mention, he was the team's top kick and punt returning option as well.

Fortunately for the Aggies, their running back room looks to be strong and healthy heading into 2025, with Reuben Owens and Le'Veon Moss both likely to be at 100 percent by the start of next season, Amari Daniels returning, and four-star freshmen Jamarion Morrow and Deondrae Riden entering the frey.

That said, given the turnover at the position alone, as well as the recent departure of Micah Hudson from the room and the uncertainty surrounding Mario Craver after his recent arrest, establishing Bussey as one of the team's top options at the position seems like a no-brainer.

