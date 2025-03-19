Micah Hudson Re-Entering Transfer Portal After Brief Texas A&M Stint
The Texas A&M Aggies are officially at the end of a confusing saga with former Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Micah Hudson.
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko confirmed Wednesday when speaking to the media that Hudson, who joined the Aggies out of the transfer portal on Dec. 15, is no longer with the program. It was reported in January that Hudson would be stepping away for undisclosed reasons.
It's been unclear over the past two months if Hudson would be returning to Texas Tech after a change of heart, but there could now be more teams that get involved. Per reports from On3's Pete Nakos, Hudson is looking to re-enter the transfer portal. This could open up the door for him to head back to Lubbock or hear what other teams have to offer in NIL.
Matt Zenitz of 247Sports said in January on the 247Sports College Football Show that there was no guarantee Hudson would rejoin the Aggies after being committed to the program for barely over a month. As the weeks went by, it became clearer that Hudson was likely not going to suit up for Texas A&M after all.
"(It's) extremely up in the air right now, so it's a hard situation to get a read on," Zenitz said. "And it's not just a foregone conclusion that Micah is going to be back. There's hope at A&M that that will ultimately be the case, and they are definitely saving a spot for him if he chooses to return, but for right now, he's chosen to step away. And then there's a level of unknown of just the timetable on when he will be back or if he will be back with A&M."
Hudson finished his freshman season at Texas Tech with just eight catches for 124 yards.
Fortunately for Texas A&M, N.C. State transfer wide receiver K.C. Concepcion is standing out during spring practice. It looks like Marcel Reed will still have plenty of weapons at his disposal.
"He's lights-out," Elko said Wednesday. "He has tremendous quickness, tremendous acceleration. ... He plays extremely physical. We're really, really excited about what he's capable of."
The Aggies open up the 2025 regular season on Saturday, Aug. 30 against UTSA.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS: