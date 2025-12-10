Mike Elko Effusive In His Praise For Miami Hurricanes Star Duo

Every offense needs a solid quarterback and wide receiver to post decent numbers.

For the Miami Hurricanes, it has found its two guys who have meant the most to the program’s success this season. Georgia transfer QB Carson Beck and freshman WR Malachi Toney have produced plenty of championship-caliber moments to make opponents circle in on how to stop the duo.

In the eye of the storm, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko addressed what makes the Miami offense special and identified the qualities both possess.

“They have a really explosive passing attack,” Elko said. “Different variety of screen, short game, pushing the ball down the field.”

Carson Beck

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) passes against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

This Jacksonville, Florida, elite quarterback who can sling the ball down the field with ease has been one of the biggest offseason additions after former Miami QB Cam Ward departed for the NFL. Beck has kept the focus on his new school, a big brand with the potential to reach the national championship.

A few of the features that Elko mentioned this week, after receiving the news that A&M would be taking on Miami, were his progressions and his tendency to release the ball at a dangerous level.

“I think he delivers it all very well, very accurate,” Elko said.

One reason the Hurricanes should have momentum is that the 6-foot-4 senior has experience in big-time games against SEC programs, as he led the Bulldogs to the SEC Championship one season ago.

“A really talented quarterback that’s familiar with SEC football,” Elko said. “We have to go to work and come up with a good plan on how to try to create a little bit of indecision for him, at least try to muddy the waters a little bit as best we can.”

Malachi Toney

Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) carries the football against Louisville Cardinals defensive back Tayon Holloway (25) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

As for who Beck has to throw to, it is one of the freshmen who has quickly made a name for himself after deciding to join the Hurricanes.

“What an unbelievably talented football player,” Elko said. “We’ll certainly have our hands full with him.”

Toney has accumulated 84 receptions for 970 yards in 12 games and is on pace to be a top-five pick in the NFL. He has also recorded 25 receptions in the last two games of the regular season against Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh, so he has peaked at the right time, going into the playoffs.

“He’s an absolute dude of a young player and will certainly grow to be a top five pick I’m sure before this thing’s all over,” Elko said. “They move from all around. They’re very creative on how to get him the football. He’s electric when he gets it in his hands. For a young kid, he runs routes exceptionally well. He makes contested catches.”

A&M's defense must hone in on where the speedster who wears No. 10 is, because Elko acknowledges that other opponents who have faced him have struggled to limit the explosiveness he brings.

“When you can’t identify where he’s going to be all the time, that makes it a lot more challenging for a defense to find ways to leverage him and corral him.”