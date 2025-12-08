Texas A&M Fans Furious Over Kickoff Time vs. Miami in College Football Playoff

After their first 11-win season since the days of Johnny Manziel in College Station, the Texas A&M Aggies were selected as one of the 12 teams to fight for a national championship in the 2025 College Football Playoff.

The No. 7-ranked Aggies were slotted to face Carson Beck and the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes in Kyle Field's first ever CFP hosting, and the game was set for December 20th...

... at 11:00 AM.

Texas A&M Fans Voice Displeasure With Early Morning CFP Game

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Auburn Tigers during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Shortly after the announcement, many fans took to Texas A&M Football's X page, where the official announcement was posted, to vent their frustrations over the game's early start a week from Saturday, with the Oregon Ducks and James Madison Dukes instead earning the primetime slot for the day.

"I need someone to explain why Oregon vs JMU is a night game and this is an 11am. Stupidest thing I've ever seen," read one comment.

"The NCAA hates A&M. It's so blatant that it's not even funny," read another.

These were just a few of the reactions.

One commenter even dubbed the opening round game as the "We Beat ND Bowl," referring to the opening two games of the season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish that saw them first fall to the Hurricanes 27-20, and then to the Aggies 41-40 two weeks later.

Despite the Irish winning out for the rest of the season after those two games, it still wasn't enough to put them in the field of 12 to fight for a national championship, and resulted in the school declining their bowl game invitation out of spite.

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko, needless to say, is pretty gung-ho about the first-round matchup, and is ready for anything.

"First of all, we're excited to get playoff football in College Station and host a game at Kyle Field," Elko said. "We'll play whoever they bring. We've got a ton of respect for Miami; it's an extremely talented football team. It will be exciting to host a playoff game."

Texas A&M was literally perfect inside of Kyle Field in the 2025 season, posting a 7-0 record, the first time they went undefeated in College Station since the 1999 season.

The Hurricanes started the season ranked No. 10 and climbed as high as No. 2 before losses to Louisville and SMU dropped them all the way down to No. 18, though they were able to do just enough to climb back into playoff contention.

The last time the two teams met inside Kyle Field was back in 2022, and it resulted in a 17-9 Texas A&M victory.

Whether the 12th Man likes it or not, the Aggies and 'Canes are kicking off bright and early at 11:00 AM inside Kyle Field, which is sure to provide an electric environment, regardless of the time of day.