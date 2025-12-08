Texas A&M's Incorrect Seeding is CFP Committee's Latest Mistake

The Texas A&M Aggies have officially made program history by clinching their first-ever berth in the College Football Playoff since the tournament's inception during the 2014-15 season.

Texas A&M (11-1) had one of the best regular seasons in program history and earned the No. 7 seed as a result, setting up a home matchup at Kyle Field against the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes

However, when looking at the teams ranked right ahead of Texas A&M, the College Football Playoff committee continues to prove how flawed it is.

Texas A&M Improperly Seeded by CFP Committee

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks off the field after defeating the Samford Bulldogs 48-0 in a game at Kyle Field. | Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

At No. 7, the Aggies are controversy under-seeded behind teams with identical records and less-impressive resumes.

No. 5 Oregon (11-1) played a soft non-conference schedule before securing some average wins in Big Ten play. The Ducks lost their biggest game of the season at home to the Indiana Hoosiers.

No. 6 Ole Miss, which is now without its head coach, is also lacking in big-time wins, with its most impressive victory being a 34-26 finish on the road against then-No. 13 Oklahoma.

Considering that Texas A&M has the best win of the bunch, a road win over then-No. 8 Notre Dame, is more than reason enough to vault the Aggies to No. 5. This would have given Texas A&M a chance to host No. 12 James Madison in the first round, a projected easy win.

CFP chair Hunter Yurachek gave a lazy answer when asked about this on the selection show.

"That just really stood pat," Yurachek said. "Those teams, five through eight, none of whom played this week in any type of championship game scenario, we didn't feel like we had anything from the championship games that were played that impacted the standing of Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M."

Regardless, at the least the committee didn't do anything crazy like drop Texas A&M out of potential home-field territory altogether.

"Opportunity to host a game at Kyle Field, I think that will be a really special moment for this program," Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said. "First time we've had playoff football here in College Station, so obviously excited to see the 12th Man turn out for playoff football and excited for the opportunity."

The Aggies now get to host the No. 10 seed in the bracket, though this certainly won't be an easy task, as Elko pointed out.

"Certainly one of the more talented teams in the country," Elko said about Miami. "Certainly going to be hungry to prove that the committee got it right by putting them in, and so it's going to be a huge challenge for our program but certainly excited for the opportunity."