Texas A&M's Incorrect Seeding is CFP Committee's Latest Mistake
The Texas A&M Aggies have officially made program history by clinching their first-ever berth in the College Football Playoff since the tournament's inception during the 2014-15 season.
Texas A&M (11-1) had one of the best regular seasons in program history and earned the No. 7 seed as a result, setting up a home matchup at Kyle Field against the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes
However, when looking at the teams ranked right ahead of Texas A&M, the College Football Playoff committee continues to prove how flawed it is.
Texas A&M Improperly Seeded by CFP Committee
At No. 7, the Aggies are controversy under-seeded behind teams with identical records and less-impressive resumes.
No. 5 Oregon (11-1) played a soft non-conference schedule before securing some average wins in Big Ten play. The Ducks lost their biggest game of the season at home to the Indiana Hoosiers.
No. 6 Ole Miss, which is now without its head coach, is also lacking in big-time wins, with its most impressive victory being a 34-26 finish on the road against then-No. 13 Oklahoma.
Considering that Texas A&M has the best win of the bunch, a road win over then-No. 8 Notre Dame, is more than reason enough to vault the Aggies to No. 5. This would have given Texas A&M a chance to host No. 12 James Madison in the first round, a projected easy win.
CFP chair Hunter Yurachek gave a lazy answer when asked about this on the selection show.
"That just really stood pat," Yurachek said. "Those teams, five through eight, none of whom played this week in any type of championship game scenario, we didn't feel like we had anything from the championship games that were played that impacted the standing of Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M."
Regardless, at the least the committee didn't do anything crazy like drop Texas A&M out of potential home-field territory altogether.
"Opportunity to host a game at Kyle Field, I think that will be a really special moment for this program," Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said. "First time we've had playoff football here in College Station, so obviously excited to see the 12th Man turn out for playoff football and excited for the opportunity."
The Aggies now get to host the No. 10 seed in the bracket, though this certainly won't be an easy task, as Elko pointed out.
"Certainly one of the more talented teams in the country," Elko said about Miami. "Certainly going to be hungry to prove that the committee got it right by putting them in, and so it's going to be a huge challenge for our program but certainly excited for the opportunity."
Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7