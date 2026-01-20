Texas A&M, Miami Leading Pursuit for 5-Star Pass Rusher

The last few years have resulted in several battles between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes.

A home-and-home in 2022 and 2023 resulted in a split between the two programs, but the Hurricanes had the latest response on Dec. 20, 2025, with a win in the first round of the College Football Playoff at Kyle Field.

Another battle between the two programs is seemingly picking up, but this one will not take place on the gridiron. Rather, it is a contested recruiting race between the Aggies and Hurricanes for a five-star Floridian edge rusher who is preparing to take his first official visits.

Texas A&M, Miami Lead Pack for 5-Star Edge Rusher Zyron Forstall

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko before the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

As things stand, five-star edge rusher Zyron Forstall does not yet have any official visits locked in, but a pair of programs are in a good position to receive them. Texas A&M is among the contenders for the five-star edge rusher after leaving a strong impression on him.

“I had a great visit to A&M last summer, and I love the coaching staff there,” Forstall said to Greg Biggins of On3/Rivals. “They were all so welcoming, and I got a real family vibe and feel with everyone."

Forstall mentioned that edge rusher Cashius Howell's development with the Aggies is a selling point, an example of how he could be utilized and deployed in Mike Elko's defense. Howell nearly led the FBS in sacks in 2025, finishing the season with 11.5 sacks (sixth-most) and 14.0 tackles for a loss.

Howell began his career at Bowling Green before he joined Texas A&M ahead of the 2024 season as a transfer portal addition. He developed behind Shemar Stewart, Nic Scourton, and Shemar Turner, all of whom were selected in the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. Similarly, Howell is expected to be a Day 1 or Day 2 pick in 2026.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell with Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Shemar Stewart after he is selected by the Cincinnati Bengals as the No. 17 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This lays out a blueprint for Forstall, giving him a pathway to the NFL through Elko's defense. The former Texas A&M defensive coordinator-turned-head coach has a 35-16 record as the man in charge — two seasons with Duke, two with Texas A&M — and has never conceded more than 22.2 points per game.

"They’re really driven on development," Forstall said to Biggins. "They took me in the office and showed me different things of how well I would fit. Cashius Howell is a great player and a great example how well they develop there."

Much like Howell, Stewart, and Scourton, Forstall is also an athletic presence off the edge. Coming out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., he is listed as 6'3.5" and 235 pounds. His frame gives him potential role and alignment versatility, with experience in multiple stances and playing off the ball.

According to 247Sports Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks, Forstall displays "impressive penetrating juice that accompanies sudden redirecting ability, whether pursuing the run or concocting a second rush."

Forstall has some background in track but majors on the football field. As a sophomore from New Orleans, he recorded 13 sacks and four forced fumbles for Jesuit High School before transferring to IMG in Florida. As a junior, he totaled 28 tackles and five sacks as he continues to develop.

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) reacts after sacking Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The standout edge rusher is listed as a five-star recruit by 247Sports' Composite Rankings, which also credit him as the No. 11 recruit nationally, No. 2 edge rusher, and No. 2 player in Florida. According to Rivals' Industry Ranking, he is a five-star recruit and rated ninth nationally, first at his position, and second in his state.

Forstall recently participated in both the Under Armour All-American Game and the Polynesian Bowl, where he competed with some of the best talents in the country. He holds 22 offers and is being recruited by programs like LSU, USC, and Notre Dame, all of which remain in the mix.

The Aggies are also heavily pursuing Forstall's IMG teammate and fellow Class of 2027 standout, wide receiver Eric McFarland III. He participated in the Under Armour All-American Game and the Polynesian Bowl alongside Forstall and is another target of the USC Trojans.