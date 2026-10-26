Mike Elko Explains Injury That Limited Texas A&M Running Back KJ Edwards

Texas A&M lost a crucial piece of its offense on Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, a playmaker who kept head coach Mike Elko’s program in the game for the first half.

KJ Edwards, the freshman running back, has worked his way up the depth chart since the start of the season and has consistently earned more reps and carries as the season has progressed.

At Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, he couldn't play as big a role as he'd like because of an injury Elko described in his postgame conference as a deep contusion.

“He got banged up,” Elko said. “He was trying to fight through it. We got him back a little bit in the second half, but he had a deep contusion.”

Not the news the running back room wanted to hear, especially after the health issues over the last couple of months that have left this room thin at times.

Because of this news, Edwards' workload in the second half was very limited, which forced the Maroon and White to dial up plays targeting other players. Unfortunately, things went south in the third and fourth quarters after he got hit by a leg whip from the Crimson Tide defense, which kept him out of the huddle.

Impact on A&M’s Offense

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama defensive back Chuck McDonald III (19) makes a tackle on Texas A&M running back KJ Edwards (0) at Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Texas A&M 31-20. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Anytime an offense sees their leading rusher on the day go down and be very limited with their snaps due to being banged up, it’s not an ideal situation to have on the road in a hostile environment.

Even though the Carthage, Texas native was shaken up, he ran the ball eight times for 43 yards and did everything he could to find open space in tight traffic. His biggest gain came on a scamper for 18 yards, and he averaged 5.4 yards per carry. As the game wound down, the offense was in good shape going into the break, tied 17-17.

What offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins called for, Edwards delivered, giving the offense the spark it needed, considering it hadn't scored a touchdown on the road since November 2025. He was quick on his feet and showed some patience.

Since he wasn’t fully healthy, he couldn't be the explosive back A&M has seen in the past as he continues to develop as a young star in the program. He will take those big hits and bounce back. He has plenty of highlights cutting and succeeding in zone situations. Imagine being compared to a guy like Jahmyr Gibbs, with the speed and ability to scan the line of scrimmage. That is how special he is.

Moving forward, the Aggies need him to keep this ship afloat in a season that has not met the standards this program holds itself to. As quarterback Marcel Reed said, the next few weeks will be about getting healthy, clearing the mind, and finding ways to pile up wins, so having Edwards is a significant part of that.

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